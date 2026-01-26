Kentucky ranks among top 10 most-watched college basketball teams this season
loading...
On the road, again. The Wildcats are getting back on that road again. It doesn't matter if it's snowing or icing, Kentucky is ready to get back on...Read Full Story
The 2026 NFL Draft is now just a couple of months away. Down in Mobile, the Senior Bowl is getting started this week. Kentucky tailback Seth McGowan...Read Full Story
It's once again time to dive into the KSR Film Room. For this week's episode of Zoom Action, Brandon Ramsey and I rummaged through the replays of...Read Full Story
Snow, ice, and frigid temperatures stretch as far as the eye can see. Winter weather has a grip on the country. That's why they play basketball...Read Full Story
This past weekend's winter storm has left Nashville in rough shape, but the plan (as of Monday afternoon) is still for Vanderbilt to host Kentucky on...Read Full Story
After a 2-0 week, Kentucky still isn't ranked in the AP or Coaches Polls; however, that could change if the Cats pull off an upset this week at...Read Full Story
Kentucky took care of business last week at home, beating Texas and Ole Miss to extend its winning streak to five games. Now, it's time to head on...Read Full Story
A winter storm that swept across the Bluegrass State over the weekend led to plenty of game cancellations, but it was a busy week in the world of...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard