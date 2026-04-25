Kentucky RB Seth McGowan Selected in the Seventh Round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts

Make that four Kentucky Wildcats — five including Barion Brown — hearing their names called on day three of the 2026 NFL Draft. The latest will be joining one of his former teammates in Indianapolis.

First, it was offensive lineman Jalen Farmer going to the Colts in the fourth round at No. 113 overall. Now, the guy he blocked for will be back in his backfield, as running back Seth McGowan is off the board to Indy in the seventh round at No. 237 overall.

Farmer and McGowan are joined by Jager Burton (Packers) and Kendrick Law (Lions) among Wildcats from the 2025 roster drafted on Saturday.

McGowan was a major bright spot for Kentucky in a down season overall, finishing with 725 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries with a pair of 100-yard games and four outings of multiple scores. His best day in the blue and white came in a blowout win vs. Florida, piling up 92 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries — arguably the best win of the season for the Wildcats. He also went for 112 yards and a score at South Carolina, 104 yards and three touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan and 93 yards and two scores vs. Ole Miss.

He came from New Mexico State, where he finished with 823 yards and three touchdowns on 152 carries. Before that, he was at Butler Community College in 2023 and Oklahoma in 2020. That journey of 31 career games and 21 starts gave him 1,918 total rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 604 receiving yards and four scores on 55 catches.

Now, he steps into a backfield with superstar back Jonathan Taylor, along with second-year rusher DJ Giddens as the surefire first and second options. McGowan, however, could emerge as the RB3 in that room, bringing a tenacity and motor the Colts could use in the AFC South.

He was a potential end-of-draft steal option for teams in the seventh round going in coming off a Senior Bowl appearance and impressive pre-draft process, and now, the former Wildcat made it official by coming off the board at No. 237.

And he won’t have to travel too far to get there, making the short drive from Lexington to Indianapolis.

Congratulations to a fan-favorite as he begins his NFL career.