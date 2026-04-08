Kentucky Reaches Out to Syracuse Forward Donnie Freeman

Kentucky is getting involved in the recruitment of Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman. Freeman tells KSR that he has been in contact with Kentucky since entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-9 sophomore, the Washington D.C. native spent his first two college seasons at Syracuse. Freeman is coming off a 2025-26 season with the Orange that saw him average 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per outing on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 30.2 percent from deep.

KSR+ has the latest intel on Freeman’s recruitment. Click here for information on where things stand.

Freeman is the No. 2 power forward and the No. 6 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Freeman as the No. 5 power forward and the No. 22 overall player in the transfer portal.

Freeman will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is one of the bigger names to hit the portal so far.

Freeman was considered the No. 9 overall prospect as a high school senior by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Suiting up for IMG Academy (FL), he was a McDonald’s All-American and was picked to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. Freeman was also a member of the Bahamas National Team that participated in a 2024 Olympics qualifying tournament. He chose Syracuse over a group of finalists that included Texas, Iowa, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.

As a true freshman in 2024-25, Freeman made an immediate impact for Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per contest on 50.4 percent shooting, but only appeared in 14 games (13 as a starter) before suffering a leg injury. Freeman also missed 10 games early into his 2025-26 campaign due to another injury, but returned in late December. Across 18 ACC games last season, he averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing for the Orange.