Kentucky reaches out to '26 four-star Chris Washington Jr.

Kentucky already added one late commitment in the class of 2026; are the Wildcats pushing for another? They’ve at least expressed interest in a new name, KSR has learned.

Chris Washington Jr., an Alabama decommit and top-35 senior prospect, is a new target for Mark Pope and UK ahead of the spring signing period in mid-April. The staff reached out to his AAU coach, Bobby Maze, to gauge the athletic wing’s potential interest.

KSR caught up with the 6-9, 195-pound forward about where things stand in his recruitment and if the Wildcats could emerge as a player in the coming weeks.

No. 5 available prospect in ’26

Only four players ranked ahead of Washington remain available in 2026, led by Tyran Stokes (No. 1), followed by Brandon McCoy (No. 12), Quentin Coleman (No. 20) and Boyuan Zhang (No. 25).

He had an official visit scheduled to Tennessee in late January, which was postponed due to a snowstorm in the area. The hope is to get that rescheduled in the near future.

“I think probably after they get done with the (NCAA) Tournament, I’m guessing,” he told KSR.

Recruitment remains ‘open’ with no commitment timeline

Washington decommitted from Alabama in November after previously choosing the Crimson Tide over Tennessee, Cincinnati, Villanova, Auburn and FAMU.

Kentucky joins Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma State, USC and SMU, among others, in pursuit.

“It’s a good program,” he said of Kentucky. “I just want to go where I’m wanted.”

As things stand currently, Washington is in no rush to make a commitment and is wide open, listening to any potential interest coming his way.

“Honestly, I just want to go where I’m wanted — and the play style. I got to go where I fit in and where the coaches really want me,” he told KSR. “(My recruitment is) open. Whenever the time is right.”

A do-it-all athlete with two-way upside

His film pops in the form of highlight dunks, showing off extreme athleticism with length and fluidity. Washington is still working to put it all together in terms of efficiency and turnovers, but the potential is obvious.

He believes the school he chooses will be getting a day-one impact piece on both ends of the floor.

“I play fast. I’m a point forward, I think I can do it all — shoot, dribble, pass, dunk, great defender,” he told KSR. “I’m a point forward who can do it all.”