Kentucky ready to prove it can 'compete with anybody' and 'make a deep run' in NCAA Tournament

Kentucky did not have the season anyone hoped for — players, coaches and fans all wanted more, especially considering the Ferrari and ’96 team comparisons going in. We all know Mark Pope’s chase for not only a title, but everything else along the way, making it clear the gold standard is to win recruitments, rivalry games, regular season titles and SEC Tournament championships. And he had the funds to build that type of roster, donors giving him a blank-check offseason to buy banners and trophies to flaunt back home in Lexington.

The result in year two? 13 losses entering the Big Dance after being knocked out of the quarterfinals as a No. 10 seed, missing the weekend as a program for a fourth straight year. It was the first Wednesday start in the SEC Tournament since 1979. There have been some impressive wins — St. John’s, Arkansas, the Tennessee sweep and Vanderbilt, to name a handful — but, objectively, Kentucky has put an underwhelming product on the floor all season and Pope is responsible for that.

To be fair, though, he’s said all along the climb from rock bottom would include turbulence and additional setbacks, with the story’s chapters still being written.

“I hope nobody’s missing it. I hope people aren’t missing it,” he said in mid-January. “I hope they’re not missing what this group is going through, what this group is trying to endure, what this group is trying to become.”

His messaging has been consistent until now, even as late as Kentucky’s loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, promising his Wildcats had a run in them once March Madness tipped off next week.

“If we can carry that with us, we have a chance. We’ll play way better than this,” Pope said. “We’ll play so much better than this. I have no doubt. If we can hang on to that ability to focus for 40 minutes on just trying to find answers, we’re going to make a great run.”

As frustrating as things have been, the Wildcats control their own destiny this point forward, everyone starting with a clean slate at 0-0 — regular season and conference tournaments left in the rearview mirror. Those things decided teams’ seeds and regions, what their potential paths would look like, but did not determine the runs themselves.

“I think we can make a deep run, for sure,” Otega Oweh told KSR. “Every game, we just got to take it. We got to take every game as it is, just really lock in, key in. I think we can make a big run. … It’s a new season, that’s how we’ve got to look at it. It’s a new season. We went 2-1 in this season (at the SEC Tournament), now it’s a new one. It’s a clean slate. We’ve got to get our first win on Thursday or Friday, whenever we play, but it’s a new season.”

We know those highs of the big wins and the lows of the bad losses, but Florida is a good example of just how close this team could be to breaking through among the best of the best. Up until that double-digit loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, the Gators were steamrolling through the competition and viewed as serious title contenders. Many still feel this way — you don’t play that well for that long and not have a shot.

Kentucky was a play or two here and there away from beating Florida in all three contests this season, despite losing all three by single digits. We don’t do moral victories in Lexington, but it’s a reference point, at minimum.

Make a few wide-open looks that didn’t fall in Nashville, and the Wildcats not only advance, but potentially win the whole thing.

“I feel like today’s game, I think it was like a nine-, 10-point game or whatever, but for us to play two previous games beforehand and have pretty close games, compete for 40 minutes each game,” Kam Williams added. “Coming to this game and making it pretty much single digits down to the last stretch definitely gives us the confidence to shake back for next week.

“It’s one game at a time. It’s not going to be three games back-to-back. We’ll get like a day in between or whatever, so it definitely gives us a chance to get back to as close to a hundred percent as we can. I feel like I love our chances against anybody.”

It all depends on matchups and health, but if you ask this team whether or not it can make some noise over the next couple of weeks, they’re going to proudly tell you they can.

“I mean, we don’t want to look too much in the future. It’s just the next game, so when we know our opponent, all of our focus will be on them,” Andrija Jelavic said. “And it’s just a game after game and we’re going to try to make it as noisy as it gets.”

Things have been happy, sad, frustrating, inconsistent and everything in between, but now, it’s about turning all of those emotions into some fascinating — and winning, preferably — chapters to finish the story they’ve been writing all season.

That’s their expectation as a group.

“I think our expectations are the highest they can be. We know where we are,” Collin Chandler added. “We know, I think, after today — once again, no moral victories or anything — I think our competitiveness, we can compete with anybody. Florida is one of the best teams in the country. As salty as we are about losing, that’s what they are, and that’s what they prove to be. So I think we can compete with anybody.”