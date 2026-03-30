Kentucky 'really close' to competing with top teams in women's basketball

Kentucky knocked off Louisville, LSU and Oklahoma this season — three teams that are amongst the top teams in the sport. However, there’s really another tier above them that really is a class of its own. LSU has been close to that since Kim Mulkey arrived on campus in 2021, but really, UConn and South Carolina have dominated consistently dominated the sport for the last decade — the Huskies have done so for the last 30-plus years.

Right now, UConn and South Carolina remain the cream of the crop, but as of late, fellow 1-seeds UCLA and Texas have inserted themselves into that group. The Longhorns, obviously, were the ones who eliminated Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament with a 22-point victory.

Kentucky lost to South Carolina by four in the regular season finale and was within one-point of Texas in the fourth quarter when the Cats played them in Austin on Feb. 9, but those are small sample sizes to work with.

The Gamecocks beat Kentucky by 23 in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, so is Kentucky 22 or 23 points away from those teams, or are they closer to 15, 10 or five points away from those teams?

Kenny Brooks believes that his program isn’t too far away from being amongst the top dogs in the sport.

“Well, we’re close,” Brooks said following the Texas game. “I talk about the investment, I talk about the confidence that we have from our administration in what we can do. Like I said, I am not one of those guys that’s going to sit up here and say you have to have the most money to compete, but you need to be able to have the investment put into you. Then, it is my job that I have to spread it out the right way. I have to make good decisions on kids, bringing them in, and that’s how you’re able to compete at different levels.”

Kentucky already has a good starting group confirmed for next season. Brooks already confirmed that Clara Strack will be back in Lexington for her senior season, and for the first time in program history, three McDonald’s All Americans in Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald are set to join the program as freshmen.

Of course, other players on the team are expected to return, but that’s a pretty solid confirmed four to work with next year.

“We have to surround [Strack] with some really good players, and we will… I think we’re really close because of those factors and because of the investment, because of the University of Kentucky’s brand, because of the excitement that surrounds our program. We’re going to capitalize on it. We’re going to capitalize on it.

Brooks has already noted that he will “scratch, claw, fight” to get back to his second Final Four and Kentucky’s second, and part of that includes asking for as many resources to work with as possible.

“I’m going to ask until they tell me no, and I’m going to just keep fighting for our program because when I came here… I said this place is a sleeping giant. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of tickling it to wake it up a little bit,” Brooks said. “Now, we want to get over top with continuing to capitalize on the momentum that we have and if we’re able to do that, then I think that we’ll be where we want to be next year.”

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