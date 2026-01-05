Kentucky is still receiving votes in the AP and Coaches Polls (but not a lot)

The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and, as expected, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are not in the Top 25. In fact, after the 15-point loss at Alabama, the Cats are barely receiving votes.

Only two AP voters had Kentucky on their ballots this week: Mark Zeigler at No. 19, and Abby Schnable at No. 24. That gives the Cats nine points in the AP Poll, which is good enough for 37th place. Kentucky has three points in the Coaches Poll, which is tied with Missouri and Miami (OH) for 35th place. In the Week 8 AP Poll, the Cats were 26th. Missouri didn’t receive any votes in the AP Poll, but Florida, which they beat on Saturday night, fell out of the Top 25, getting just two more points than Kentucky, which is good enough for 35th place.

Michigan and Arizona are the top two teams in both polls, with the West Coast Wildcats remaining first in the AP Poll and the Wolverines first in the Coaches Poll. Another undefeated team, Vanderbilt, is No. 11 in both polls, the highest-ranked team from the SEC. Alabama is next, climbing one spot to No. 13 following the win over Kentucky. Arkansas rose three spots to No. 15 after beating Tennessee, Georgia moved up five spots to No. 18 following its win over Auburn, and Tennessee fell two spots to No. 21. The Volunteers are the next ranked opponent on Kentucky’s schedule, a Jan. 17 date on Rocky Top. Five more SEC teams received votes.

Clearly, few media members think Kentucky is a Top 25 team. Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 34 in his Power 45 rankings. Andy Katz is higher on the Cats, ranking them No. 29 in his Power 37 rankings, one spot ahead of Tennessee.

AP Poll – Jan. 5

Rank Team Record Trend Points (1st) 1 Arizona 14–0 – 1494 (32) 2 Michigan 13–0 – 1493 (29) 3 Iowa State 14–0 – 1390 4 UConn 14–1 – 1343 5 Purdue 13–1 – 1254 6 Duke 13–1 – 1206 7 Houston 13–1 +1 1113 8 Gonzaga 16–1 −1 1101 9 BYU 13–1 +1 1039 10 Nebraska 14–0 +3 998 11 Vanderbilt 14–0 – 936 12 Michigan State 12–2 −3 834 13 Alabama 11–3 +1 782 14 Texas Tech 11–3 +1 676 15 Arkansas 11–3 +3 659 16 Illinois 11–3 +4 602 17 North Carolina 13–2 −5 557 18 Georgia 13–1 +5 378 19 Iowa 12–2 +6 340 20 Louisville 11–3 −4 336 21 Tennessee 10–4 −2 277 22 Kansas 10–4 −5 208 23 Virginia 12–2 −2 183 24 SMU 12–2 – 142 25 UCF 12–1 – 132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

Coaches Poll – Jan. 5

Rank Team Record PTS Chg 1 Michigan 13-0 768 (24) – 2 Arizona 14-0 749 (7) – 3 Iowa State 14-0 703 – 4 UConn 14-1 666 – 5 Purdue 13-1 624 +1 6 Duke 13-1 616 -1 7 Houston 13-1 584 +1 8 Gonzaga 16-1 565 -1 9 BYU 13-1 527 +1 10 Vanderbilt 14-0 488 +1 11 Nebraska 14-0 473 +2 12 Alabama 11-3 403 +3 13 Michigan State 12-2 400 -4 14 Texas Tech 11-3 345 +2 15 Arkansas 11-3 334 +3 16 Illinois 11-3 294 +3 17 North Carolina 13-2 250 -5 18 Louisville 11-3 232 -5 19 Iowa 12-2 211 +4 20 Georgia 13-1 164 +4 21 Kansas 10-4 131 -4 22 Tennessee 10-4 123 -2 23 Virginia 12-2 120 -2 24 Villanova 12-2 70 +15 25 SMU 12-2 42 –

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John’s

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary’s 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John’s 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1