Kentucky is still receiving votes in the AP and Coaches Polls (but not a lot)

The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and, as expected, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are not in the Top 25. In fact, after the 15-point loss at Alabama, the Cats are barely receiving votes.

Only two AP voters had Kentucky on their ballots this week: Mark Zeigler at No. 19, and Abby Schnable at No. 24. That gives the Cats nine points in the AP Poll, which is good enough for 37th place. Kentucky has three points in the Coaches Poll, which is tied with Missouri and Miami (OH) for 35th place. In the Week 8 AP Poll, the Cats were 26th. Missouri didn’t receive any votes in the AP Poll, but Florida, which they beat on Saturday night, fell out of the Top 25, getting just two more points than Kentucky, which is good enough for 35th place.

Michigan and Arizona are the top two teams in both polls, with the West Coast Wildcats remaining first in the AP Poll and the Wolverines first in the Coaches Poll. Another undefeated team, Vanderbilt, is No. 11 in both polls, the highest-ranked team from the SEC. Alabama is next, climbing one spot to No. 13 following the win over Kentucky. Arkansas rose three spots to No. 15 after beating Tennessee, Georgia moved up five spots to No. 18 following its win over Auburn, and Tennessee fell two spots to No. 21. The Volunteers are the next ranked opponent on Kentucky’s schedule, a Jan. 17 date on Rocky Top. Five more SEC teams received votes.

Clearly, few media members think Kentucky is a Top 25 team. Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 34 in his Power 45 rankings. Andy Katz is higher on the Cats, ranking them No. 29 in his Power 37 rankings, one spot ahead of Tennessee.

AP Poll – Jan. 5

RankTeamRecordTrendPoints (1st)
1Arizona14–01494 (32)
2Michigan13–01493 (29)
3Iowa State14–01390
4UConn14–11343
5Purdue13–11254
6Duke13–11206
7Houston13–1+11113
8Gonzaga16–1−11101
9BYU13–1+11039
10Nebraska14–0+3998
11Vanderbilt14–0936
12Michigan State12–2−3834
13Alabama11–3+1782
14Texas Tech11–3+1676
15Arkansas11–3+3659
16Illinois11–3+4602
17North Carolina13–2−5557
18Georgia13–1+5378
19Iowa12–2+6340
20Louisville11–3−4336
21Tennessee10–4−2277
22Kansas10–4−5208
23Virginia12–2−2183
24SMU12–2142
25UCF12–1132

Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

Coaches Poll – Jan. 5

RankTeamRecordPTSChg
1Michigan13-0768 (24)
2Arizona14-0749 (7)
3Iowa State14-0703
4UConn14-1666
5Purdue13-1624+1
6Duke13-1616-1
7Houston13-1584+1
8Gonzaga16-1565-1
9BYU13-1527+1
10Vanderbilt14-0488+1
11Nebraska14-0473+2
12Alabama11-3403+3
13Michigan State12-2400-4
14Texas Tech11-3345+2
15Arkansas11-3334+3
16Illinois11-3294+3
17North Carolina13-2250-5
18Louisville11-3232-5
19Iowa12-2211+4
20Georgia13-1164+4
21Kansas10-4131-4
22Tennessee10-4123-2
23Virginia12-2120-2
24Villanova12-270+15
25SMU12-242

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John’s

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary’s 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John’s 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1

