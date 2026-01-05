Kentucky is still receiving votes in the AP and Coaches Polls (but not a lot)
The new AP and Coaches Polls are out, and, as expected, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are not in the Top 25. In fact, after the 15-point loss at Alabama, the Cats are barely receiving votes.
Only two AP voters had Kentucky on their ballots this week: Mark Zeigler at No. 19, and Abby Schnable at No. 24. That gives the Cats nine points in the AP Poll, which is good enough for 37th place. Kentucky has three points in the Coaches Poll, which is tied with Missouri and Miami (OH) for 35th place. In the Week 8 AP Poll, the Cats were 26th. Missouri didn’t receive any votes in the AP Poll, but Florida, which they beat on Saturday night, fell out of the Top 25, getting just two more points than Kentucky, which is good enough for 35th place.
Michigan and Arizona are the top two teams in both polls, with the West Coast Wildcats remaining first in the AP Poll and the Wolverines first in the Coaches Poll. Another undefeated team, Vanderbilt, is No. 11 in both polls, the highest-ranked team from the SEC. Alabama is next, climbing one spot to No. 13 following the win over Kentucky. Arkansas rose three spots to No. 15 after beating Tennessee, Georgia moved up five spots to No. 18 following its win over Auburn, and Tennessee fell two spots to No. 21. The Volunteers are the next ranked opponent on Kentucky’s schedule, a Jan. 17 date on Rocky Top. Five more SEC teams received votes.
Clearly, few media members think Kentucky is a Top 25 team. Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 34 in his Power 45 rankings. Andy Katz is higher on the Cats, ranking them No. 29 in his Power 37 rankings, one spot ahead of Tennessee.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
OL Addition
UK adds 3-year starter.
- 2Trending
Day 3 Recap
of Transfer Portal chaos.
- 3New
WBB up to No. 6
Highest of Brooks era
- 4Hot
LSU
Sam Leavitt visiting Baton Rouge
- 5Hot
Portal Notebook
Latest intel after a busy weekend
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
AP Poll – Jan. 5
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Trend
|Points (1st)
|1
|Arizona
|14–0
|–
|1494 (32)
|2
|Michigan
|13–0
|–
|1493 (29)
|3
|Iowa State
|14–0
|–
|1390
|4
|UConn
|14–1
|–
|1343
|5
|Purdue
|13–1
|–
|1254
|6
|Duke
|13–1
|–
|1206
|7
|Houston
|13–1
|+1
|1113
|8
|Gonzaga
|16–1
|−1
|1101
|9
|BYU
|13–1
|+1
|1039
|10
|Nebraska
|14–0
|+3
|998
|11
|Vanderbilt
|14–0
|–
|936
|12
|Michigan State
|12–2
|−3
|834
|13
|Alabama
|11–3
|+1
|782
|14
|Texas Tech
|11–3
|+1
|676
|15
|Arkansas
|11–3
|+3
|659
|16
|Illinois
|11–3
|+4
|602
|17
|North Carolina
|13–2
|−5
|557
|18
|Georgia
|13–1
|+5
|378
|19
|Iowa
|12–2
|+6
|340
|20
|Louisville
|11–3
|−4
|336
|21
|Tennessee
|10–4
|−2
|277
|22
|Kansas
|10–4
|−5
|208
|23
|Virginia
|12–2
|−2
|183
|24
|SMU
|12–2
|–
|142
|25
|UCF
|12–1
|–
|132
Others Receiving Votes: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.
Coaches Poll – Jan. 5
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Chg
|1
|Michigan
|13-0
|768 (24)
|–
|2
|Arizona
|14-0
|749 (7)
|–
|3
|Iowa State
|14-0
|703
|–
|4
|UConn
|14-1
|666
|–
|5
|Purdue
|13-1
|624
|+1
|6
|Duke
|13-1
|616
|-1
|7
|Houston
|13-1
|584
|+1
|8
|Gonzaga
|16-1
|565
|-1
|9
|BYU
|13-1
|527
|+1
|10
|Vanderbilt
|14-0
|488
|+1
|11
|Nebraska
|14-0
|473
|+2
|12
|Alabama
|11-3
|403
|+3
|13
|Michigan State
|12-2
|400
|-4
|14
|Texas Tech
|11-3
|345
|+2
|15
|Arkansas
|11-3
|334
|+3
|16
|Illinois
|11-3
|294
|+3
|17
|North Carolina
|13-2
|250
|-5
|18
|Louisville
|11-3
|232
|-5
|19
|Iowa
|12-2
|211
|+4
|20
|Georgia
|13-1
|164
|+4
|21
|Kansas
|10-4
|131
|-4
|22
|Tennessee
|10-4
|123
|-2
|23
|Virginia
|12-2
|120
|-2
|24
|Villanova
|12-2
|70
|+15
|25
|SMU
|12-2
|42
|–
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John’s
Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary’s 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John’s 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard