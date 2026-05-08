Kentucky reels in top 10 transfer portal class

Kenny Brooks has been cooking this offseason. So much so that he managed to bring in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country after losing four players to the WNBA. Kentucky has reloaded its roster over the course of the last month.

In fact, On3’s Talia Goodman recently wrote that Kentucky brought in the No. 6 transfer portal class in women’s college basketball this offseason. That ranking included UConn transfer Ayanna Patterson, Alabama transfer Dianna Collins and Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal. It did not include Ajša Sivka, who also recently signed with Kentucky.

Even with just three additions, Goodman said that each transfer “fills a hole that makes the Wildcats’ ceiling another step higher as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.”

“Head coach Kenny Brooks first added UConn’s Ayanna Patterson, who’s worked her way through injury troubles but brings experience and a winning pedigree to the Wildcats,” Goodman said. “Alabama transfer Diana Collins bolsters Kentucky’s guard play and adds another veteran with SEC experience. But the biggest portal get for Brooks and Co. was Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal, whose versatility rivals the top players available in the portal this cycle.”

Kentucky brought in the second-best transfer portal class in the SEC, only behind Ole Miss (No. 4). The Rebels are known in the women’s college basketball space for being very, very aggressive in the portal — even to the point to where they neglect high school recruiting to a large degree.

Kentucky also brought in the No. 6 2026 high school recruiting class as well (ESPN). Brooks has gone to work and cashed in several big-time targets. Now, we just wait to see them in action this November.

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