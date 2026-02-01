Kentucky refuses to lose by beating Arkansas 93-73 to snap three-game losing streak

It’s been a rough last few weeks for Kentucky women’s basketball. Really ever since Teonni Key dislocated her right elbow against Missouri, the team hasn’t quite been the same. Their whole mojo has been off. However, with Key coming back against Arkansas, Sunday was the perfect time for the Cats to truly get back on track.

Kentucky did just that, beating Arkansas 93-73 on the road in order to snap a three-game losing streak and to move to 18-5 (5-4 SEC) on the year.

Key scored four points in her first quarter back from injury. As a team, however, the Cats appeared to a tad bit rusty following an eight-day break between games. Kentucky was shooting just 41% as a group, and on the defensive end of the floor, they were giving the Razorbacks open looks from deep and even open lanes to the basket. Through one, it was knotted at 17 apiece.

Arkansas went cold to start the second quarter, and Kentucky took advantage of that by creating some separation on the scoreboard, mainly with an 8-0 run. With 1:54 to go in the first half, the Cats were up 33-24, and at the break, it was a 34-28 lead for Kentucky.

The Hogs managed to get up to a 46-45 lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter, but Kentucky would end the period on a 15-3 run to take a commanding lead. A lot of those points came at the free throw line. Practically every possession down the floor, Kentucky was sent to the charity stripe.

That momentum carried over for Kentucky into the fourth quarter, and from there, Kenny Brooks‘ squad would handle business to get their fifth win in conference play.

Kentucky’s next matchup comes on Thursday against the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy started the year 20-0, but since then, they’ve lost their last two games at the hands of No. 3 South Carolina and No. 17 Ole Miss. That game is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.