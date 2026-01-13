Kentucky remains on the NCAA Tournament bubble following Mississippi State win

Kentucky’s 24-point win over Mississippi State on Saturday didn’t do much to influence the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament status.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released an updated look at his Bracketology on Tuesday morning. On the day of UK’s blowout victory against the Bulldogs, Lunardi had the ‘Cats as the second team listed in the “Last Four Byes” category. Fast forward to now with an SEC win in hand, and he still has Kentucky in the exact same spot.

Joining Kentucky in the Last Four Byes (the last four teams that would skip the First Four round) spot are Southern California, Wisconsin, and Indiana — the latter a team UK beat at home during the regular season. Lunardi projects the ‘Cats will earn a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against (7) SMU in St. Louis. The winner of that game would face the winner of (2) Purdue and (15) Portland State in the Round of 32.

via ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Kentucky is one of nine SEC teams that Lunardi has making the Big Dance, second only to the Big Ten’s 11 selections. The other eight SEC schools include Vanderbilt (2), Alabama (4), Florida (4), Tennessee (6), Arkansas (6), Georgia (7), Auburn (8), and Texas A&M (11). LSU, which is UK’s next opponent, was listed among the First Four Out of the 68-team bracket. Kentucky will face the Tigers on the road Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

As of Tuesday morning, Kentucky (10-6) sits 35th in the NET rankings. The ‘Cats are 1-5 in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2 games, 1-1 in Quad 3 games, and 7-0 in Quad 4 games. Wednesday’s showdown with LSU is considered a Quad 1 opportunity — a win would go a long way in improving Kentucky’s overall resume. As it currently stands, UK has just one more Quad 3 game (at home vs. Ole Miss) on the schedule.

Looking at BartTorvik’s advanced numbers, the platform gives Kentucky a 53.6 percent chance of making the NCAA Tournament — projected as an 8-seed — and a 1.8 percent chance of earning an automatic bid by winning the SEC Tournament. There is still a lot of season left, but UK needs to start stacking quality wins soon.

