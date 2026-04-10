Kentucky reportedly showing 'strong interest' in Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas

Kentucky is ramping up its interest in a top portal target.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas is “receiving strong interest” from eight schools: Kentucky, Texas, Florida State, North Carolina, St. John’s, Michigan, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State. Avdalas was scheduled to talk with Kentucky earlier this week through a Zoom call.

Rothstein reports that Avdalas will not be taking any official visits before announcing a commitment.

A 6-foot-9 native of Greece, Avdalas is considered the No. 15 overall player and top-ranked combo guard to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason by On3. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Source: Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas is receiving strong interest from the following programs.



*In no particular order



Texas

Florida State

Kentucky

North Carolina

St. John's

Michigan

Arkansas

Oklahoma State



Avdalas will not be taking any official visits. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2026

Born and raised in Greece, Avdalas was a top young international prospect prior to making his way to the United States. He played multiple seasons professionally in Greece, which started with Panathinaikos in 2021. Of note, St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino was the head coach of Panathinaikos, but his time with the club ended in 2020. Regardless, there are Greek ties between Pitino and Avdalas.

Avdalas was twice named the Greek League Best Young Player in 2024 and 2025, winning the league’s Most Improved Player award in 2025. He participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine before making his way to Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per outing, although he shot just 44.9 percent on twos, 31.4 percent on threes, and 67.3 percent on free throws.

There is a lot to like about Avdalas’ potential. He just turned 20 years old in February and possesses a rare skillset as a super-sized ball-handler who can see over defenses. There are concerns with his shooting and turnover numbers, but he’s a high-level playmaker who proved he could put up big numbers in a power conference.

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