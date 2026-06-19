Kentucky returners and newcomers are enjoying life at the Wildcat Coal Lodge

Mark Pope has his 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball roster spending the next few months inside the Wildcat Coal Lodge. The players are treating it like a fun summer camp experience.

The Lodge has been around for decades now. Now located right next to Memorial Coliseum and the attached Joe Craft Center, it’s a dorm-style facility mostly used to house basketball players. The convenience of being right next to the practice gym and the proximity to campus are ideal for these student-athletes. But it hasn’t been used as often in past years, particularly with players now being able to make their own money and live in fancier situations.

But at least for the summer, Pope has all 14 Wildcats all living under one roof. With nine newcomers complementing the five returners, the rest of the summer will be the perfect opportunity for everyone to develop chemistry, friendships, and simply enjoy life as a college kid.

So far, the players seem to be enjoying the experience.

“It’s not been forced,” Junior Reece Potter, who redshirted last season at UK, said Thursday. “It’s kind of been like, we all get to hang out with each other now. All the new guys have loved it so far. And we’re all knocking onto each other’s rooms. And we all know where each other are, whether it’s good or bad. And so I feel like everybody’s just been barging into people’s rooms, no matter what.

“Being able to get to know each other. Been able to go get food, go do different stuff. We don’t got to text people, it’s just knock on your door, like, we’re going. And no, nobody’s had a problem with it. And it’s been very important to get to know each other off the court, because I feel like that impacts winning a lot on the court.”

Some of the players might be going through summer classes, but for the most part, focusing on schoolwork is not something they have to worry about as much as they will once the fall semester begins. Life is nothing but basketball and enjoying each other’s company. Some sort of game is always being played in the Lodge, whether it’s with a controller or a paddle.

The only issue right now is trying to keep the noise levels down late at night.

“It’s awesome,” Sophomore Malachi Moreno said of the Lodge experience. “It definitely gets a little loud because everybody plays (NBA)2K. Somebody would make a 3 in Rec, and you’d just hear ‘BOOM‘, like you’d hear it all night long. But no, it’s been good. Guys have been playing pool, ping pong. We’ve been playing some video games together, just hanging out and kicking it.”

Kentucky players are essentially experiencing a souped-up overnight camp, just with more weight lifting and shooting drills than campfires and lake-diving.