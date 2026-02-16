Skip to main content
Kentucky WBB rises in AP Poll after dominant wins over Texas A&M and Ole Miss

by: Phoenix Stevens2 hours ago

We saw a few eye-opening and confusing results in women’s college basketball this like, like Vanderbilt beating Texas by 16 before turning around and losing to an unranked Georgia team in their next outing. Columbia knocked out a top 25 Princeton squad as well, and of course, the highlight of the week was South Carolina getting a big win at LSU on Saturday.

As for Kentucky, they went 2-1 this week. The Texas game was played last Monday, and the Cats followed that loss up with two double-digit wins against Texas A&M and Ole Miss at home.

Following those wins, Kentucky is now the No. 16 team in the AP Poll, rising two spots from last week’s release.

The SEC continues to be a bloodbath with every team from top to bottom beating on each other. In total, 10 teams from the conference are ranked, and there are four SEC teams in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 16)

  1. UConn
  2. UCLA
  3. South Carolina
  4. Texas
  5. Vanderbilt
  6. Michigan
  7. LSU
  8. Louisville
  9. Duke
  10. Ohio State
  11. Oklahoma
  12. TCU
  13. Iowa
  14. Maryland
  15. Baylor
  16. Kentucky
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Michigan State
  19. West Virginia
  20. Texas Tech
  21. Tennessee
  22. North Carolina
  23. Minnesota
  24. Georgia
  25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: Rhode Island 41, Washington 22, Princeton 14, Richmond 12, Fairfield 7, N Dakota St 2, Iowa St. 2, Illinois 2, Syracuse 1, Columbia 1.

