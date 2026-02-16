Kentucky WBB rises in AP Poll after dominant wins over Texas A&M and Ole Miss

We saw a few eye-opening and confusing results in women’s college basketball this like, like Vanderbilt beating Texas by 16 before turning around and losing to an unranked Georgia team in their next outing. Columbia knocked out a top 25 Princeton squad as well, and of course, the highlight of the week was South Carolina getting a big win at LSU on Saturday.

As for Kentucky, they went 2-1 this week. The Texas game was played last Monday, and the Cats followed that loss up with two double-digit wins against Texas A&M and Ole Miss at home.

Following those wins, Kentucky is now the No. 16 team in the AP Poll, rising two spots from last week’s release.

The SEC continues to be a bloodbath with every team from top to bottom beating on each other. In total, 10 teams from the conference are ranked, and there are four SEC teams in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 16)

UConn UCLA South Carolina Texas Vanderbilt Michigan LSU Louisville Duke Ohio State Oklahoma TCU Iowa Maryland Baylor Kentucky Ole Miss Michigan State West Virginia Texas Tech Tennessee North Carolina Minnesota Georgia Alabama

Others receiving votes: Rhode Island 41, Washington 22, Princeton 14, Richmond 12, Fairfield 7, N Dakota St 2, Iowa St. 2, Illinois 2, Syracuse 1, Columbia 1.

