Kentucky rises to a 2-seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

When the season began, people didn’t expect Kentucky to be a contender to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Since then, Kentucky has worked up a 15-1 (2-0 SEC) record with some really solid wins on the resume. The Cats sit at No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the NET at the moment, and those rankings now reflect where Kentucky stands in the latest Bracketology update.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme now has Kentucky as a 2-seed in his Bracketology, meaning that the Cats are projected to host the first two rounds of the big dance in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

The other 2-seeds in the projected field are Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Louisville. The Cats beat the Cards by double digits on the road back in November, and the Sooners come to Lexington on Jan. 11. As for Vanderbilt, they’re the team that Kentucky has to play twice this year. The first of the two matchups is in Lexington on Feb. 5, and the following game is on Feb. 22 in Nashville.

In total, there are 11 teams from the SEC projected to make the tournament — only trailing the Big 10, who has 12 teams in the field.

Georgia and Mississippi State, who Kentucky plays later this season, are both in the “Last Four Byes” category, and Miami, who Kentucky beat 64-48 on the road in the SEC/ACC Challenge, is among the “Next Four Out”.

Kentucky is very comfortably in the tournament field to this point, but if they can keep winning, the Cats will get to host for a second consecutive year.