Kentucky rolls to second round with 71-56 victory over James Madison

5-seed Kentucky women’s basketball began its NCAA Tournament run on Saturday, taking on 12-seed James Madison in the first round. The Dukes entered the big dance having won 12 consecutive games, but they haven’t faced an opponent of Kentucky’s caliber since falling 95-56 to Texas on Nov. 19.

Kentucky got the first-round victory over James Madison, coming away with a 71-56 win to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cats started the game shooting 11-18 (61%) overall and 4-7 (57%) from the three-point line. Amelia Hassett had eight early points having made two three-pointers in the first frame, while Tonie Morgan trailed just behind her with seven points of her own. Kenny Brooks‘ team led 32-10 after one.

Of course, Kentucky got out to a big lead against Liberty in the first round last year, but if you’ll recall, the Flames made a big comeback and it took a heroic effort from Georgia Amoore for Kentucky to get the 79-78 win.

The margin was bigger in this one, so it was just a matter of seeing if the Cats could put the Dukes away or if Sean O’Regan’s group would fight back and make this one uncomfortable.

Kentucky went cold for a four-minute stretch in the second quarter, failing to put any points on the board during that span, but James Madison was having practically just as much trouble trying to score over Kentucky’s length and size down low. From beyond the arc, things weren’t really working either for the Dukes. They went into halftime 0-7 from three-point range.

Through two quarters of play, Kentucky led 43-18. It was pure and utter domination for the higher-seeded team.

It was a slow third quarter for the most part, and at the end of the period, Kentucky led 56-36. Toward the end of the period, however, Morgan went down behind the basket and was on the floor for a considerable amount of time before she hobbled to the bench. It appeared her leg was bothering her, but she checked back into the game early in the fourth.

Morgan probably just had one heck of a calf cramp. Or a charley horse. Regardless, doom was avoided as the 5-foot-9 senior retook the floor.

From there, Kentucky coasted to the win. After getting out to a big lead in the first quarter, the Cats turned on cruise control to earn an NCAA Tournament dub.

On Monday, Kentucky will take on the winner of 4-seed West Virginia and 13-seed Miami (OH). Those two teams square off at roughly 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU, but we won’t know about the time and channel for Kentucky’s second-round game until later on.

For now, we just celebrate a Cats victory.