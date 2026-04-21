Kentucky Roster Tracker: Braydon Hawthorne is back -- and bringing his brother with him

The transfer portal closes to new players tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET, but this afternoon, we got the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to Kentucky’s returners. Braydon Hawthorne announced he will return to Lexington for another season after redshirting his freshman year; not only that, he’s bringing his younger brother with him. 2026 combo guard Zyon Hawthorne joins Mason Williams in Kentucky’s incoming high school class, with one big fish still at sea in Tyran Stokes.

Kentucky’s work in the transfer portal continues — with a little more urgency after Donnie Freeman committed to St. John’s on Monday night. The Cats have two portal commits so far, guards Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman). They still need to add depth, which is why Washington State transfer guard Jerone Morton, a former star at George Rogers Clark in Winchester, is visiting campus on Friday. Zyon Hawthorne is a developmental piece there as well.

Kam Williams, Trent Noah, and Braydown Hawthorne are penciled in at the wing for now. The frontcourt needs work. Malachi Moreno, who is testing the NBA Draft waters, will start at the five, but the search for a four continues. James Madison forward Justin McBride will visit on Friday, along with 7-5 USC center Gabe Dynes, who hails from Independence, Kentucky. Dynes would be another depth piece in the middle, along with Reece Potter.

Hopefully, more power forwards enter the portal tonight before the deadline, or Kentucky will have to go all in on some of the players who are also testing the NBA Draft waters, like Santa Clara transfer Allen Graves and Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic. They won’t be cheap, but Kentucky has to try.

While we wait for more news, here is our updated Roster Tracker. For an in-depthz rundown of who Mark Pope and the staff are pursuing in the portal, check our Transfer Portal Tracker, which will be updated regularly.

INCOMING

RETURNERS (5)

PORTAL ADDITIONS (2)

HS SIGNEES (2)

OUTGOING

GRADUATED (2)

Otega Oweh (18.6 PPG)

(18.6 PPG) Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 PPG) – Pursuing another year at Florida, will require a waiver

NBA DRAFT (1)

PORTAL (7)

April 21: Transfer Portal Closes

Transfer Portal Closes April 24 : NBA Early Entry Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Deadline May 8-10: NBA G League Combine (Chicago)

NBA G League Combine (Chicago) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft Lottery May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

NBA Draft Combine (Chicago) May 27: NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

NCAA Division I Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline June 13 : NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

: NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline June 23-24: 2026 NBA Draft

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April 21: Zyon Hawthorne signs with Kentucky

2026 combo guard from Huntington Prep

Held offers from Wichita State, La Salle, Arkansas State, and Bethune-Cookman, among others

April 21: Braydon Hawthorne returns to Kentucky

Redshirted his freshman season at Kentucky

4-star recruit in the 2025 class, rated as the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 9 small forward by On3. Chose Kentucky over Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

April 18: Alex Wilkins (G, Furman) commits to Kentucky

3 years of eligibility remaining

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 30 overall, No. 9 SG

Averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game as a freshman at Furman

Had 21 points on 8-15 shooting and 4-8 from three with four assists, one rebound, and one steal in Furman’s 82-71 loss to No. 2 seed UConn in the NCAA Tournament

April 15: Zoom Diallo (PG, Washington) commits to Kentucky

2 years of eligibility remaining

On3 Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 34 overall, No. 6 PG

Averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as a sophomore at Washington, starting 29 games

Was recruited by Kentucky under John Calipari out of high school.

April 15: Reece Potter returns to Kentucky

Redshirted his junior season, recovering from a “chronic health issue,” according to Mark Pope

Transferred from Miami (OH), where he averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

April 12: Trent Noah returns to Kentucky

Averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game as a sophomore, playing in 27 games with three starts

As a freshman, Noah averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game

April 7: Kam Williams returns to Kentucky

Averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest across 24 games played and seven starts

Broke his foot on January 21 and underwent surgery, returning to live action seven weeks later, playing in all five of Kentucky’s postseason games

April 6: Malachi Moreno signs return deal, will test NBA Draft waters

Moreno signed a deal that will keep him at Kentucky, but he will also test the NBA Draft waters. He has until May 27 to remove his name to retain his eligibility.

Earned SEC All-Freshman Honors after appearing in all 36 games with 30 starts, finishing with season averages of 7.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest

March 30: Mo Williams joins staff as assistant

Joining his son, Mason, in Lexington, filling one of the vacant assistant coaching positions

Head coach at Jackson State (2022-26) and Alabama State (2020-22), Assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2018-20)

March 27: 4-star Mason Williams commits to Kentucky

Son of former NBA All-Star/current UK assistant coach Mo Williams

6-foot-2 point guard ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 recruiting class by Rivals

March 26: Keegan Brown announced as Director of Roster Management