Kentucky Safety Cam Dooley Enters the Transfer Portal
As the Kentucky football coaching staff recruits players from the transfer portal, another Wildcat is leaving the program.
On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Cam Dooley is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Lexington. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Dooley is an Alabama native who played in all 12 games during his true freshman season, primarily on special teams. He was a valuable part of the rotation at safety in 2025, logging 413 snaps and three starts. He emerged as a starter and showed plenty of potential during the final three games of 2025 after Jordan Lovett suffered a season-ending injury. Dooley had 30 tackles this fall and secured his first career interception against Tennessee Tech.
Dooley could end up following his former defensive coordinator in the transfer portal. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports that Florida is a school to watch. Brad White and Chris Collins made the move from Kentucky to Florida this offseason.
Top 10
- 1Hot
No Excuses
for UK in loss to Bama
- 2
Alabama 89, UK 74
Tide rolls the Cats
- 3Breaking
Injury in Win
WBB star dislocates elbow.
- 4New
Leavitt Watch!
Day 2 Portal Recap
- 5Trending
First Portal Commit
Tavion Wallace is a Cat
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Safety was already a position of need for the Cats in the transfer portal. Kentucky is now down to four scholarship safeties.
One option was Kansas State safety Qua Moss. He had a visit scheduled to Kentucky, but never made it out of Knoxville, committing to Tennessee Sunday afternoon. All eyes now turn to a Florida safety. Jordan Castell was a three-year starter who played for Jay Bateman during his true freshman season. He’s expected to be in Lexington on Monday after completing today’s visit to Ole Miss.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 16 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- QB Cutter Boley
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard