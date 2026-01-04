Kentucky Safety Cam Dooley Enters the Transfer Portal

As the Kentucky football coaching staff recruits players from the transfer portal, another Wildcat is leaving the program.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Cam Dooley is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Lexington. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dooley is an Alabama native who played in all 12 games during his true freshman season, primarily on special teams. He was a valuable part of the rotation at safety in 2025, logging 413 snaps and three starts. He emerged as a starter and showed plenty of potential during the final three games of 2025 after Jordan Lovett suffered a season-ending injury. Dooley had 30 tackles this fall and secured his first career interception against Tennessee Tech.

Dooley could end up following his former defensive coordinator in the transfer portal. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports that Florida is a school to watch. Brad White and Chris Collins made the move from Kentucky to Florida this offseason.

Safety was already a position of need for the Cats in the transfer portal. Kentucky is now down to four scholarship safeties.

One option was Kansas State safety Qua Moss. He had a visit scheduled to Kentucky, but never made it out of Knoxville, committing to Tennessee Sunday afternoon. All eyes now turn to a Florida safety. Jordan Castell was a three-year starter who played for Jay Bateman during his true freshman season. He’s expected to be in Lexington on Monday after completing today’s visit to Ole Miss.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 16 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

QB Cutter Boley

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

