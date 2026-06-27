Kentucky safety commit Tristin Hughes among standout performers at The Opening Finals

The Opening Finals, a Nike-run event, returned this week for the first time in seven years. It’s an invite-only experience that allows some of the top high school football players in the country a chance to showcase their talents.

And a future Kentucky Wildcat did just that.

Class of 2027 safety Tristin Hughes was one of the top standouts during The Opening Finals, which ran from Thursday through Friday in Oregon. Considered a four-star talent with a No. 263 national ranking by Rivals, the 5-foot-11 native of Ohio was picking off/deflecting passes left and right. Hughes’ production was enough for Rivals to tab him as the 10th-best performer among the 120 players invited to participate in the event.

“Hughes was right there with Cole for the best safety performance this week,” Rivals’ Cody Bellaire wrote. “He has such a good feel for the game. His ability to play in the middle of the field as a centerfield safety and take away half of the field is his greatest strength. Hughes has tremendous range, tremendous ability to close on the football and he showed that over both days.”

Hughes was credited with a trio of interceptions by the end of the camp.

Four-star Kentucky safer commit Tristin Hughes had a pick-a-palooza at The Opening Finals. https://t.co/xxSTwLKvCg pic.twitter.com/kclXq8AYAm — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 26, 2026

Hughes was one of five Kentucky commits at The Opening Finals, joining four-star QB Jake Nawrot, four-star LB Sean Fox, three-star TE Tank Proctor, and three-star LB Drew Williams. Fox actually committed to the Wildcats while at the event on Thursday, which led to an awesome moment where his future teammates celebrated with him on stage.

The vibes around Will Stein‘s program could not be higher right now.

Also of note, Louisville WR commit Ja’Hyde Brown was named the Rivals MVP of the entire event. A product of Christian Academy-Louisville, Brown (No. 206 nationally) was being recruited to UK before choosing the Cardinals, but he’s someone the Kentucky coaching staff will continue keeping tabs on between now and signing day.