LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Santa Clara, NCAA Tournament First Round
It’s time for Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run to begin. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Enterprise Center as No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on the No. 10 seed Santa Clara Broncos.
Santa Clara is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. The Broncos finished the regular season 26-8, reaching the finals of the West Coast Conference Tournament, where they lost to Gonzaga. Allen Graves and Elijah Mahi are their stars, with Graves expected to command a high price tag should he enter the transfer portal.
Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite. Will the Cats take care of business, or are we headed toward the worst-case scenario? Refresh the feed below for updates from the Enterprise Center and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
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How to Watch, Listen03/19/2026 09:48:56 PM
Kentucky vs. Santa Clara is the first game of the day, airing on CBS starting at 12:15 p.m. ET. If you didn’t take the day off work, I hope you’ve got a clever game-watching setup ready.
- Tipoff: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 106 or 190
If you plan to listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens, this is your annual reminder that UK Sports Network’s online streams are not available during the NCAA Tournament; however, you can use the Varsity app to listen to Tom and Goose’s call, or just listen the old-fashioned way through a network affiliate on your radio dial.
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