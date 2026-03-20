LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Santa Clara, NCAA Tournament First Round

It’s time for Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run to begin. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Enterprise Center as No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on the No. 10 seed Santa Clara Broncos.

Santa Clara is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. The Broncos finished the regular season 26-8, reaching the finals of the West Coast Conference Tournament, where they lost to Gonzaga. Allen Graves and Elijah Mahi are their stars, with Graves expected to command a high price tag should he enter the transfer portal.

Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite. Will the Cats take care of business, or are we headed toward the worst-case scenario? Refresh the feed below for updates from the Enterprise Center and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

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