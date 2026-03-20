WATCH: KSR Rapidly Reacts to Kentucky's overtime win over Santa Clara

Phew! Just when it looked like Kentucky was going to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (again), Otega Oweh saved the day. Oweh’s heave at the buzzer forced overtime, giving the Cats at least five more minutes of life. They made them count, outscoring Santa Clara 16-11 in overtime to win 89-84. If this team has nine lives, they certainly used another one up today in St. Louis.

It’s time to talk about it. Jack Pilgrim, Steven Peake, and I are going live outside of the Enterprise Center to celebrate Kentucky’s win and an extra few days in the Gateway City. Join us as we break down Oweh’s buzzer-beater, Brandon Garrison Time, and the winning plays that will keep Kentucky dancing at least another day.

What a game.

More Postgame Content on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.