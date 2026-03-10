Kentucky will play real tackle football multiple times during spring practice

Will Stein‘s first spring practice is off and running at Kentucky. The new head football coach stressed the importance of playing real tackle football during this development period. That means spending practice time playing 11-on-11.

That plan has not gone away. Kentucky seems ready to use all 15 available practice opportunities and to have three intrasquad scrimmages over the next month. It’s go time at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Luckett’s Play Sheet: 8 thoughts on Kentucky ahead of Will Stein’s first spring practice (KSR+)

“Traditionally, you have the first Saturday. So once we get off spring break will be a normal practice with some more competitive drills. Maybe good on good,” Stein explained. “And traditionally you have two scrimmages and then the spring game. So we’ll look and see.”

“Three’s on the docket but that could change.”

Kentucky’s new head coach explained that things can change depending how practice goes and what the availability of the roster is. The Wildcats need to stay healthy but they are currently planning to have three scrimmages. That includes a spring game at Kroger Field in front of fans on April 18. Putting the team in a game-like atmosphere is very important to Will Stein.

“The first opportunity is going to be Sept. 5th,” Stein said. “Like, I don’t want our guys to go in there and have their first opportunity with crowd, with the PA announcer, all that stuff against Youngstown State. So I think it’s what BBN deserves.”

Will Stein told KSR on Tuesday that Kentucky has the roster volume to complete three scrimmages. The Cats are “as healthy as we can be” at this point of the season. That will allow this football organization to take advantage of every opportunity in spring practice.

That means scrimmages on Saturday once spring break ends and a traditional spring game to wrap up spring practice. Kentucky is healthy. That means tackle football will be played to begin this new era in the Bluegrass.