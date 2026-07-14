Will Stein is taking his quarterback and two in-state stars to SEC Media Days

This time next week, SEC Media Days will be underway in Tampa, Florida. We finally know who Will Stein will be taking with him to the Sunshine State.

Junior quarterback Kenny Minchey, senior safety Ty Bryant, and junior tight end Willie Rodriguez will represent Kentucky with Stein next Monday, July 20. In January, Minchey transferred to Kentucky from Notre Dame, where he backed up CJ Carr last season. Over three seasons, he played in 10 games for the Fighting Irish, completing 23 of 29 passes for 212 yards. He also has nine carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Because he redshirted his freshman season at Notre Dame, Minchey will have only two seasons of eligibility remaining in the NCAA’s new five-in-five model.

Bryant and Rodriguez are two of the stars of last year’s team, electing to stick around to help the program transition to the Stein era. Bryant is a Lexington native, the son of Cisco Bryant, who played for Kentucky under Jerry Claiborne. The former Frederick Douglass star was a captain for three games last season, leading Kentucky in tackles (76) and interceptions (four), while recording a pass deflection and two tackles for loss. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors and has played in every game over his three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Rodriguez’s return was also big for the Cats. The former Covington Catholic star started in seven of 12 games last season, hauling in 23 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown. Against Vanderbilt, he caught a career-high six passes for a career-best 78 yards, the former being the most receptions for a tight end since CJ Conrad against Mississippi State in 2015. He has three seasons of eligibility left.

You’d be hard-pressed to find three better representatives to accompany Stein to his first SEC Media Days.

SEC Media Days Schedule

Kentucky will make the rounds at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott on Monday. The exact order of appearance has not yet been announced. Here’s the list with the schools listed in alphabetical order by day. I’m sure Arch Manning will have quite a crowd around him on Thursday.

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein; Ty Bryant, S; Kenny Minchey, QB; Willie Rodriguez, TE

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz; Cayden Green, OL; Jamal Roberts, RB; Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma – Brent Venables; John Mateer, QB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Taylor Wein, DL

Tennessee – Josh Heupel; DeSean Bishop, RB; Arion Carter, LB; Jeremiah Telander, LB

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh; Champ Anthony, DB; Byrum Brown, QB; Alex McPherson, K

Georgia – Kirby Smart; Drew Bobo, OL; Gunner Stockton, QB; Raylen Wilson, LB

South Carolina – Shane Beamer; Nyck Harbor, WR; LaNorris Sellers, QB; Peyton Williams, DB

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea; Sedrick Alexander, RB; Issa Ouattara, DL; Junior Sherrill, WR

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer; Zabien Brown, DB; Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR; Bray Hubbard, DB

Florida – Jon Sumrall; Jadan Baugh, RB; Myles Graham, LB; Vernell Brown III, WR

Ole Miss – Pete Golding; Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT; Kewan Lacy, RB

Texas A&M – Mike Elko; Daymion Sanford, LB; Marcus Ratcliffe, S; Marcel Reed, QB

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield; Caden Kitler, OL; Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE; Sutton Smith, RB

LSU – Lane Kiffin; TJ Dottery, LB; Trey’Dez Green, TE; Whit Weeks, LB

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby; Anthony Evans III, WR; Kelley Jones, CB; Kamario Taylor, QB

Texas – Steve Sarkisian; Trevor Goosby, OL; Arch Manning, QB; Colin Simmons, DE