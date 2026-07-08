More Suggestions for Kentucky's SEC Network Takeover Day

You know it’s July when the SEC Network hands the keys over to each school for a day of programming. Kentucky’s Takeover Day is tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, with 10 games on tap across seven sports from midnight to midnight.

The 2025-26 sports year wasn’t exactly a great one for Kentucky, so pickings were slim, especially when you consider a few of the biggest men’s basketball moments were on networks other than ESPN, so they don’t own the rights. Instead, we’ll get to relive two men’s basketball wins over ranked SEC teams (Vanderbilt, Tennessee); both of the football team’s SEC victories (Auburn, Florida); big wins by baseball (Auburn, Vanderbilt), women’s soccer (South Carolina), and women’s basketball (Oklahoma); gymnastics’ win over Auburn, and the volleyball team’s win over Texas in the SEC Tournament Championship. We’ll also get a tiny glimpse into the new era for Kentucky Football with the All-Access special on spring practice.

Here is the schedule, all times Eastern:

12:00 AM: Baseball vs. No. 15 Auburn

3:00 AM: Men’s Basketball vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt

5:00 AM: Football vs. Auburn

8:00 AM: Women’s Soccer vs. No. 8 South Carolina

10:00 AM: Women’s Basketball vs. No. 5 Oklahoma

12:00 PM: Women’s Gymnastics vs. Auburn

1:30 PM: All-Access: Spring Football

2:00 PM: Baseball vs. Vanderbilt

5:00 PM: Men’s Basketball vs. No. 25 Tennessee

7:00 PM: Volleyball vs. No. 3 Texas (SEC Tournament Championship)

9:00 PM: Football vs. Florida

Surely, there was more to the 2025-26 year than that, right? I dug deep into the archives to come up with a few suggestions to mix in.

Men’s Basketball’s win over St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic

Right off the bat, I’m cheating by including a game that didn’t air on ESPN, so therefore is not eligible, but this is my exercise, so who cares. Mark Pope’s second season was not one to remember, with the Cats going just 22-14 and losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Injuries plagued the Cats all year, with Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance, and even Kam Williams missing significant chunks of the season.

The one game that could be viewed as proof of their potential? The 78-66 victory over No. 22 St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic. Vibes weren’t great going into that game, with the Cats losing all four of their games vs. ranked opponents. It got even worse when Jaland Lowe went down with a shoulder injury seconds into the game, and Kentucky fell down by double digits; however, Lowe returned in the second half, and the Cats stormed back to beat the Red Storm by 12. In his Kentucky debut, Jayden Quaintance looked the part, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. It was Pope’s first win over his old coach Rick Pitino, who lectured the media afterward for their criticism of the 1996 team captain.

Pope still references that game as “the 17 minutes where we had our group, and they were really good.” In a season of mostly lowlights, it was a highlight.

Will Stein’s Introductory Press Conference

Picking a football highlight is pretty tough when the SEC Network has already claimed both conference wins, the old coach is gone, and they’re already showing an all-access special about spring football with the new coach. Instead of combing through non-conference wins or looking for highlights in SEC losses with a team that’s mostly gone now, how about just throwing on the tape of Will Stein’s introductory press conference? As we’ve come to learn, Stein is a natural in the media setting and, even though it didn’t reach the revival levels of Mark Pope’s introductory presser at Rupp Arena, it certainly scratched an itch for fans who have been waiting for the program to be infused with new energy.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Clara Strack fights back

Kentucky WBB’s win over No. 5 Oklahoma in January made the Takeover Day cut, and for good reason. It was the Cats’ highest-ranked victory of the season, in which they rallied from a 13-point deficit; however, I’d argue the best storyline of Kenny Brooks’ second season was Clara Strack’s response to his criticism at the end of the regular season. After Strack finished with just 12 points, her fewest since the Georgia game on Jan. 24, and totaled four turnovers, prompting Brooks to tell her that she was “the worst superstar I’ve ever coached,” a comment he later repeated to the SEC Network crew.

Turns out that’s exactly what Strack needed to hear. Over the next three games, she went on a tear, totaling 24 points and 9 rebounds in the regular season finale vs. South Carolina; 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in Kentucky’s win over Arkansas in the first round of the SEC Tournament; and a career-high-tying 33 points, 8 rebounds, and three blocks in the second-round win over Georgia. Strack and the Cats came back to Earth vs. South Carolina in the quarterfinals, losing by 23, but clearly, a message was sent and received with a player primed for at least one more year in Kentucky blue.

Kenny Brooks told Clara Strack “you’re the worst superstar I’ve ever coached” as a challenge ahead of the postseason.



Strack, with tears in her eyes, wanted to prove him wrong.



Today, she led UK to its largest win in SEC Tournament history! #BBN



pic.twitter.com/sXyMkr611a — Kai McClelland (@fourwal1) March 4, 2026

Victory over Calipari in Fayetteville

How did this not make the cut? Kentucky’s loss to Arkansas in John Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena was one of the low points of Mark Pope’s first season. In his second, the Cats got a little bit of revenge, returning the favor vs. the No. 15 Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena, just days after losing to Vanderbilt by 25 points in Nashville.

It was a chippy, tense game featuring six technical fouls, including three in a span of 38 seconds early in the second half. Shortly after, Arkansas took its first lead of the game with a Billy Richmond dunk, but the comeback wouldn’t last. Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler took over, pushing the Cats to the 85-77 victory, which was also Arkansas’ first loss at home that season and first to Kentucky as the Razorbacks’ coach. How sweet it was.

Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Penn State on Banner Night

Kentucky Volleyball’s comeback win over Texas in the SEC Tournament Championship made the Takeover Day cut, but Craig Skinner’s squad had plenty of other memorable matches. I’d nominate the time they went to Happy Valley and swept defending national champ Penn State on the night the Nittany Lions were hanging their championship banner.

It was a top-five road win, coming on the heels of Kentucky’s loss to No. 1 Nebraska in Nashville. Brooklyn DeLeye finished with 18 kills and Eva Hudson 10, including the one that clinched the match in the third set.

Tonie Morgan vs. LSU

Kentucky sure was lucky in Baton Rouge this year. The first of two game-winners vs. LSU came from Tonie Morgan, who hit a three with 0.5 seconds to go to hand No. 5 LSU its first loss of the season. The crowd of 11,485 fans, including new football coach Lane Kiffin, could only gape in silence as Kentucky spilled onto the court to celebrate and officials reviewed the play clock.

Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater at LSU

It looked like Kentucky was headed toward disaster, down 18 points to LSU in the second half in Baton Rouge. Thankfully, the Cats didn’t give up, with Denzel Aberdeen and Andrija Jelavic coming alive from beyond the arc to spark the comeback. At the first media timeout of the second half, LSU’s lead was down to seven. Kam Williams gave Kentucky its first lead of the night with a steal and score at the 3:55 mark. After some back and forth in the final minutes, it looked like LSU would hold on for a 74-73 win — which is when the miracle started.

Otega Oweh fouled Pablo Tamba, who missed both free throw attempts. Oweh grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.6 seconds to go. Out of the timeout, Collin Chandler threw the pass 70 yards down the court, where it landed perfectly in Malachi Moreno’s arms. The freshman turned and launched at the buzzer, and the ball dropped through the net. Victory Kentucky.

Otega Oweh’s shot to force overtime vs. Santa Clara

Of course, Moreno didn’t have the only buzzer beater last season. There was an even more amazing one to save Kentucky from a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Santa Clara star Allen Graves drained a three to put the Broncos up 73-70 with 2.4 seconds to go. That’s Otega Oweh’s music. Oweh, who hit two game-winners vs. his old school Oklahoma last season, took the inbound pass, pushed it up the court, and launched to the left of the midcourt logo. Mercifully, it banked in, forcing overtime. Kentucky went on to win 89-84.

Even though the Cats lost to Iowa State in the next round in pretty depressing fashion, we had a few days to soak in the magic of Oweh’s shot, which rescued the Cats from what would have been their third first-round loss in the last five seasons.

Honorable Mention

BG Time: BG Time was always a fun time. Just string together his highlights from the Oklahoma, LSU, and Santa Clara games to remember our former enforcer’s final year in Lexington.

Volleyball vs. No. 19 Tennessee: The volleyball team was by far the most successful on campus last season. Honor them once again by showing the 3-1 win over No. 19 Tennessee in front of a packed house at Historic Memorial Coliseum. The crowd of 6,236 was the third-largest in regular-season history, and the largest since Memorial Coliseum’s new configuration.