Where Kentucky sits in SEC race after another big win

Kentucky has now played 61.1 percent of this year’s SEC schedule after Saturday’s win over Tennessee. The Wildcats are back in a normal spot at the top of the conference standings. This program will be playing for a 52nd SEC title over the last four weeks of the regular season.

The Wildcats are now 8-1 after the 0-2 start and trail Florida by just a half game heading into Valentine’s Day week. Where does Kentucky sit in the standings? Where are the computers projecting Kentucky finish in the standings?

KSR is breaking that all down now after another 2-0 week in SEC play.

Current standings

This is where the SEC sits after the first full week in February.

Florida (8-2) Kentucky (8-3) Arkansas (7-3) Texas A&M (7-3) Vanderbilt (6-4) Tennessee (6-4) Missouri (6-4) Alabama (6-4) Texas (6-5) Georgia (5-5) Auburn (5-5) Ole Miss (3-7) Mississippi State (3-7) LSU (2-8) South Carolina (2-9) Oklahoma (2-9)

An 0-2 week for Texas A&M dropped the Aggies from No. 1 to No. 4. Florida took a jump after big wins over Alabama and Texas A&M. Kentucky took advantage and climbed up to the No. 2 spot with home wins over Oklahoma and Tennessee. The league is currently three-wide in the loss column for the No. 2 spot and four-wide for the No. 5 spot. Eleven teams are at .500 or better.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (14-4) Arkansas (12-6) Vanderbilt (11-7) Tennessee (11-7) Alabama (11-7) Kentucky (11-7) Texas A&M (11-7) Auburn (10-8) Texas (9-9) Georgia (9-9) Missouri (9-9) Ole Miss (6-12) Mississippi State (5-13) LSU (5-13) Oklahoma (5-13) South Carolina (4-14)

Florida is currently projected to win the program’s eighth SEC regular-season title by two games. This would the be first for the Gators since running the table in 2014. Arkansas is currently the only team projected to reach 12 wins. There is a five-way tie for third place. Kentucky would beat out just Texas A&M when going through the league’s tiebreaker system. There is another big tie at the No. 9 spot with three teams projected to finish 9-9.

According to KenPom’s numbers, Kentucky is just a projected favorite in two of the final seven games. The Cats are firmly in the hunt for a double-bye but multiple upsets will be needed for this team to win the title.

The data continues to point to a 12-6 record required to secure a double-bye in Nashville. That would mean a 4-3 finish for the Wildcats the rest of the way.