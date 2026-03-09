What Kentucky can add to its NCAA Tournament Resume at the SEC Tournament
Kentucky had two big opportunities to improve its NCAA Tournament resume last week. The Cats failed to get either, losing at Texas A&M and to Florida on Senior Day. Sadly, barring a big run in Nashville, there’s not much Kentucky can add to its resume ahead of Selection Sunday.
Thursday’s game vs. LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament is in Quad 2 on Kentucky’s team sheet. The Tigers are down to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved the Cats’ win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. The Cats are now 5-10 in Quad 1. The only way they can improve that is by beating Missouri on Thursday, a Quad 2 game, to play Florida on Friday, a Quad 1 game. A win over the Gators, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, would give the Cats a boost heading into Selection Sunday.
For now, Kentucky is trending as a No. 7 seed. The Cats are the top No. 7 seed on Bracket Matrix. Joe Lunardi bumped them from a No. 6 to a No. 7 seed in his update on Sunday night. I doubt wins over LSU and/or Missouri would move the needle much; however, a loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament could give the committee reason to drop Kentucky to a No. 8 seed, which would mean potentially playing a No. 1 seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. You’ve gotta win on Wednesday.
Alas. Let’s do what we do each Monday this time of year and break down Kentucky’s team sheet.
- WAB: 3.16 (No. 28)
- Quad 1: 5-10
- Quad 1A: 3-8
- Quad 1B: 2-2
- Quad 2: 5-2
- Quad 3: 3-0
- Quad 4: 6-0
Quad 1: 5-10
Quad 1A: 3-8
Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|4
|02/14/2026
|@ Florida
|L 83-92
|4
|03/07/2026
|Florida
|L 77-84
|5
|12/05/2025
|Gonzaga (Nashville)
|L 59-94
|11
|11/18/2025
|Michigan State (Champions Classic)
|L 66-83
|14
|11/11/2025
|@ Louisville
|L 88-96
|16
|01/27/2026
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 55-80
|17
|01/03/2026
|@ Alabama
|L 74-89
|18
|01/31/2026
|@ Arkansas
|W 85-77
|21
|01/17/2026
|@ Tennessee
|W 80-78
|22
|12/20/2025
|St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)
|W 78-66
|38
|02/21/2026
|@ Auburn
|L 74-75
Quad 1B: 2-2
Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|16
|02/28/2026
|Vanderbilt
|W 91-77
|21
|02/07/2026
|Tennessee
|W 74-71
|23
|12/02/2025
|North Carolina
|L 64-67
|43
|03/03/2026
|@ Texas A&M
|L 85-96
Quad 2: 5-2
Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|31
|02/17/2026
|Georgia
|L 78-86
|37
|12/13/2025
|Indiana
|W 72-60
|41
|01/21/2026
|Texas
|W 85-80
|54
|02/04/2026
|Oklahoma
|W 94-78
|60
|01/07/2026
|Missouri
|L 68-73
|77
|03/11/2026
|LSU (SEC Tournament)
|77
|01/14/2026
|@ LSU
|W 75-74
|107
|02/24/2026
|@ South Carolina
|W 72-63
Quad 3: 3-0
Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|92
|01/24/2026
|Ole Miss
|W 72-63
|110
|01/10/2026
|Mississippi St.
|W 92-68
|157
|11/07/2025
|Valparaiso
|W 107-59
Quad 4: 6-0
Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362
|NET Ranking
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|246
|11/04/2025
|Nicholls
|W 77-51
|285
|12/23/2025
|Bellarmine
|W 99-85
|307
|11/26/2025
|Tennessee Tech
|W 104-54
|323
|11/14/2025
|Eastern Ill.
|W 99-53
|328
|11/21/2025
|Loyola Maryland
|W 88-46
|347
|12/09/2025
|N.C. Central
|W 103-67
Team Sheet Notes
— Cusp Watch: As mentioned, LSU fell to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved Kentucky’s win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. Georgia is No. 31 in the NET. If the Bulldogs move up just one spot, the loss to them in Rupp Arena will move from Quad 2 to Quad 1. Georgia plays the winner of Ole Miss and Texas on Thursday.
Top 10
- 1Trending
No. 9 seed
Cats will open the SEC Tournament
- 2Trending
"If you're scared, go to church."
Stein is ready for challenging schedule.
- 3Hot
Dink Pate
UK will Zoom with G-League guard
- 4New
LSU
previewing UK's next opponent
- 5
Bat Cats
sweep The Citadel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
— Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET rankings, which is where the Cats have pretty much lived for over a month. Kentucky’s WAB, Wins Above Bubble, is 3.16, which also ranks No. 28. Again, firmly on that No. 7 seed with only a win over Florida or a loss to LSU moving the needle.
Here are all of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament scenarios played out in BartTorvik’s Teamcast. Obviously, these are just projections, but the Cats’ floor this week is a No. 8 seed and ceiling a No 5 seed.
- 1st Round – Lose to LSU: Top No. 8 seed
- 2nd Round – Beat LSU, lose to Missouri: Bottom No. 7 seed
- Quarterfinals – Beat LSU and Missouri, lose to Florida: Top No. 7 seed
- Semifinals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, lose to Tennessee/Vandy: Bottom No. 6 seed
- Finals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, lose to Alabama/Arkansas: No. 6 seed
- Win the SEC Tournament: No. 5 seed
Here is where each game would land on the team sheet. KenPom projects Kentucky to beat LSU by five, 79-74, giving the Cats a 69% chance of winning.
|Date
|Round
|Opponent
|Quad
|03/11/2026
|SEC Tournament 1st Round
|LSU
|Quad 2
|03/12/2026
|SEC Tournament 2nd Round
|Missouri
|Quad 2
|03/13/2026
|SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
|Florida
|Quad 1A
|03/14/2026
|SEC Tournament Semifinals
|Vanderbilt/Tennessee/Auburn/Mississippi State
|Quad 1A to Quad 3
|03/15/2026
|SEC Tournament Finals
|Alabama/Arkansas/Texas A&M/Georgia/Texas/Oklahoma/South Carolina/Ole Miss
|Quad 1A to Quad 3
Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year. 50% off for a limited time!
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard