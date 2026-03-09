Skip to main content
What Kentucky can add to its NCAA Tournament Resume at the SEC Tournament

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson2 hours agoMrsTylerKSR

Kentucky had two big opportunities to improve its NCAA Tournament resume last week. The Cats failed to get either, losing at Texas A&M and to Florida on Senior Day. Sadly, barring a big run in Nashville, there’s not much Kentucky can add to its resume ahead of Selection Sunday.

Thursday’s game vs. LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament is in Quad 2 on Kentucky’s team sheet. The Tigers are down to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved the Cats’ win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. The Cats are now 5-10 in Quad 1. The only way they can improve that is by beating Missouri on Thursday, a Quad 2 game, to play Florida on Friday, a Quad 1 game. A win over the Gators, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, would give the Cats a boost heading into Selection Sunday.

For now, Kentucky is trending as a No. 7 seed. The Cats are the top No. 7 seed on Bracket Matrix. Joe Lunardi bumped them from a No. 6 to a No. 7 seed in his update on Sunday night. I doubt wins over LSU and/or Missouri would move the needle much; however, a loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament could give the committee reason to drop Kentucky to a No. 8 seed, which would mean potentially playing a No. 1 seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. You’ve gotta win on Wednesday.

Alas. Let’s do what we do each Monday this time of year and break down Kentucky’s team sheet.

  • WAB: 3.16 (No. 28)
  • Quad 1: 5-10
    • Quad 1A: 3-8
    • Quad 1B: 2-2
  • Quad 2: 5-2
  • Quad 3: 3-0
  • Quad 4: 6-0

Quad 1: 5-10

Quad 1A: 3-8

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
402/14/2026@ FloridaL 83-92
403/07/2026 FloridaL 77-84
512/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville)L 59-94
1111/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic)L 66-83
1411/11/2025@ LouisvilleL 88-96
1601/27/2026@ VanderbiltL 55-80
1701/03/2026@ AlabamaL 74-89
1801/31/2026@ ArkansasW 85-77
2101/17/2026@ TennesseeW 80-78
2212/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)W 78-66
3802/21/2026@ AuburnL 74-75

Quad 1B: 2-2

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
1602/28/2026 VanderbiltW 91-77
2102/07/2026 TennesseeW 74-71
2312/02/2025 North CarolinaL 64-67
4303/03/2026@ Texas A&ML 85-96

Quad 2: 5-2

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
3102/17/2026 GeorgiaL 78-86
3712/13/2025 IndianaW 72-60
4101/21/2026 TexasW 85-80
5402/04/2026 OklahomaW 94-78
6001/07/2026 MissouriL 68-73
7703/11/2026LSU (SEC Tournament)
7701/14/2026@ LSUW 75-74
10702/24/2026@ South CarolinaW 72-63

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
9201/24/2026 Ole MissW 72-63
11001/10/2026 Mississippi St.W 92-68
15711/07/2025 ValparaisoW 107-59

Quad 4: 6-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET RankingDateOpponentResult
24611/04/2025 NichollsW 77-51
28512/23/2025 BellarmineW 99-85
30711/26/2025 Tennessee TechW 104-54
32311/14/2025 Eastern Ill.W 99-53
32811/21/2025 Loyola MarylandW 88-46
34712/09/2025 N.C. CentralW 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

Cusp Watch: As mentioned, LSU fell to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved Kentucky’s win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. Georgia is No. 31 in the NET. If the Bulldogs move up just one spot, the loss to them in Rupp Arena will move from Quad 2 to Quad 1. Georgia plays the winner of Ole Miss and Texas on Thursday.

— Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET rankings, which is where the Cats have pretty much lived for over a month. Kentucky’s WAB, Wins Above Bubble, is 3.16, which also ranks No. 28. Again, firmly on that No. 7 seed with only a win over Florida or a loss to LSU moving the needle.

Here are all of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament scenarios played out in BartTorvik’s Teamcast. Obviously, these are just projections, but the Cats’ floor this week is a No. 8 seed and ceiling a No 5 seed.

  • 1st Round – Lose to LSU: Top No. 8 seed
  • 2nd Round – Beat LSU, lose to Missouri: Bottom No. 7 seed
  • Quarterfinals – Beat LSU and Missouri, lose to Florida: Top No. 7 seed
  • Semifinals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, lose to Tennessee/Vandy: Bottom No. 6 seed
  • Finals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, lose to Alabama/Arkansas: No. 6 seed
  • Win the SEC Tournament: No. 5 seed

Here is where each game would land on the team sheet. KenPom projects Kentucky to beat LSU by five, 79-74, giving the Cats a 69% chance of winning.

DateRoundOpponentQuad
03/11/2026SEC Tournament 1st RoundLSUQuad 2
03/12/2026SEC Tournament 2nd RoundMissouriQuad 2
03/13/2026SEC Tournament QuarterfinalsFloridaQuad 1A
03/14/2026SEC Tournament SemifinalsVanderbilt/Tennessee/Auburn/Mississippi StateQuad 1A to Quad 3
03/15/2026SEC Tournament FinalsAlabama/Arkansas/Texas A&M/Georgia/Texas/Oklahoma/South Carolina/Ole MissQuad 1A to Quad 3

2026-03-09