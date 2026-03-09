What Kentucky can add to its NCAA Tournament Resume at the SEC Tournament

Kentucky had two big opportunities to improve its NCAA Tournament resume last week. The Cats failed to get either, losing at Texas A&M and to Florida on Senior Day. Sadly, barring a big run in Nashville, there’s not much Kentucky can add to its resume ahead of Selection Sunday.

Thursday’s game vs. LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament is in Quad 2 on Kentucky’s team sheet. The Tigers are down to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved the Cats’ win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. The Cats are now 5-10 in Quad 1. The only way they can improve that is by beating Missouri on Thursday, a Quad 2 game, to play Florida on Friday, a Quad 1 game. A win over the Gators, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, would give the Cats a boost heading into Selection Sunday.

For now, Kentucky is trending as a No. 7 seed. The Cats are the top No. 7 seed on Bracket Matrix. Joe Lunardi bumped them from a No. 6 to a No. 7 seed in his update on Sunday night. I doubt wins over LSU and/or Missouri would move the needle much; however, a loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament could give the committee reason to drop Kentucky to a No. 8 seed, which would mean potentially playing a No. 1 seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. You’ve gotta win on Wednesday.

Alas. Let’s do what we do each Monday this time of year and break down Kentucky’s team sheet.

WAB : 3.16 (No. 28)

: 3.16 (No. 28) Quad 1 : 5-10 Quad 1A : 3-8 Quad 1B : 2-2

: 5-10 Quad 2 : 5-2

: 5-2 Quad 3 : 3-0

: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0

Quad 1: 5-10

Quad 1A: 3-8

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 4 02/14/2026 @ Florida L 83-92 4 03/07/2026 Florida L 77-84 5 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville) L 59-94 11 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 14 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 16 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt L 55-80 17 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 18 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas W 85-77 21 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee W 80-78 22 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 38 02/21/2026 @ Auburn L 74-75

Quad 1B: 2-2

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 16 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt W 91-77 21 02/07/2026 Tennessee W 74-71 23 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 43 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M L 85-96

Quad 2: 5-2

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 31 02/17/2026 Georgia L 78-86 37 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 41 01/21/2026 Texas W 85-80 54 02/04/2026 Oklahoma W 94-78 60 01/07/2026 Missouri L 68-73 77 03/11/2026 LSU (SEC Tournament) 77 01/14/2026 @ LSU W 75-74 107 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina W 72-63

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 92 01/24/2026 Ole Miss W 72-63 110 01/10/2026 Mississippi St. W 92-68 157 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59

Quad 4: 6-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 246 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 285 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 307 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 323 11/14/2025 Eastern Ill. W 99-53 328 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46 347 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

— Cusp Watch: As mentioned, LSU fell to No. 77 in the NET Rankings, which moved Kentucky’s win in Baton Rouge from Quad 1 to Quad 2. Georgia is No. 31 in the NET. If the Bulldogs move up just one spot, the loss to them in Rupp Arena will move from Quad 2 to Quad 1. Georgia plays the winner of Ole Miss and Texas on Thursday.

— Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET rankings, which is where the Cats have pretty much lived for over a month. Kentucky’s WAB, Wins Above Bubble, is 3.16, which also ranks No. 28. Again, firmly on that No. 7 seed with only a win over Florida or a loss to LSU moving the needle.

Here are all of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament scenarios played out in BartTorvik’s Teamcast. Obviously, these are just projections, but the Cats’ floor this week is a No. 8 seed and ceiling a No 5 seed.

1st Round – Lose to LSU: Top No. 8 seed

2nd Round – Beat LSU, lose to Missouri: Bottom No. 7 seed

Quarterfinals – Beat LSU and Missouri, lose to Florida: Top No. 7 seed

Semifinals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, lose to Tennessee/Vandy: Bottom No. 6 seed

Finals – Beat LSU, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, lose to Alabama/Arkansas: No. 6 seed

Win the SEC Tournament: No. 5 seed

Here is where each game would land on the team sheet. KenPom projects Kentucky to beat LSU by five, 79-74, giving the Cats a 69% chance of winning.

Date Round Opponent Quad 03/11/2026 SEC Tournament 1st Round LSU Quad 2 03/12/2026 SEC Tournament 2nd Round Missouri Quad 2 03/13/2026 SEC Tournament Quarterfinals Florida Quad 1A 03/14/2026 SEC Tournament Semifinals Vanderbilt/Tennessee/Auburn/Mississippi State Quad 1A to Quad 3 03/15/2026 SEC Tournament Finals Alabama/Arkansas/Texas A&M/Georgia/Texas/Oklahoma/South Carolina/Ole Miss Quad 1A to Quad 3

