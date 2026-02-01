Kentucky is very much involved in crowded SEC title race

Kentucky reached the halfway point of SEC play on Saturday night. The calendar turned to February on Sunday. We are now just five weeks away from the SEC Tournament. Another trip to Nashville is right around the corner. Should we wait to look ahead to one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite weekends of the year? Heck no.

UK has not made the SEC Tournament championship game since 2018. UK has not made it to the SEC Tournament semifinals since 2022. Is this the year those long streaks ens? The race for the league crown is truly wide-open.

Kentucky (15-7, 6-3) currently owns a winning road record in league play, and has two games remaining against the bottom of the league, and plenty of important potential tiebreaker contests remaining. The Cats are two back in the loss column with a chance to climb the ladder in the coming weeks.

This is where the league currently sits and what the computers are projecting after banking 22 games of data.

Current standings

Texas A&M (7-1) Florida (6-2) Kentucky (6-3) Arkansas (6-3) Vanderbilt (6-3) Tennessee (5-3) Alabama (4-3) Missouri (5-4) Auburn (5-4) Texas (4-5) Georgia (4-5) Ole Miss (3-5) Mississippi State (3-6) LSU (2-7) South Carolina (2-7) Oklahoma (1-8)

Texas A&M continues to roll under first-year head coach Bucky McMillian. The Aggies picked up a huge road win against Georgia on Saturday but have games against Alabama (road) and Florida (home) this week. Meanwhile, Florida plays a very important home game against Alabama on Sunday. Kentucky is currently in a three-way tie at 6-3 with Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Tennessee is just a half game back after a home win against Auburn.

The margins are slim at the midway point.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (13-5) Vanderbilt (12-6) Tennessee (12-6) Texas A&M (12-6) Alabama (11-7) Kentucky (11-7) Arkansas (11-7) Auburn (10-8) Texas (9-9) Georgia (8-10) Missouri (8-10) Ole Miss (6-12) Mississippi State (6-12) LSU (6-12) South Carolina (4-14) Oklahoma (4-14)

Projections are currently calling for 12 wins being the benchmark for one of the four double-bye spots. KenPom currently has Kentucky finishing with 11 wins. The Cats do not own the tiebreaker with Alabama. That is something important to monitor as this stretch run begins.

How does Kentucky get to 12 wins? That path feels simple and achievable after the road win against Arkansas. Kentucky would need to win the ones they are a multi-possession favorite (Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina), post a 2-1 record in toss-up home games (Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt), and steal one more road win as a dog (Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M). If all three of those boxes are checked, UK would have a great shot at securing a double-bye. A double-bye means just one win is required to get to Saturday at the SEC Tournament. Getting to 12 wins could mean that the Cats could be in position to play for a regular-season title in the final week of the season.

The SEC is truly up for grabs in 2026.