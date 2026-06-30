Kentucky Self-Reports Violation for Mo Williams Tweet to Tyran Stokes

Following NCAA rules is a faux pas in 2026, but programs should abide by certain guidelines that are accepted as norms. A Kentucky assistant broke a long-standing norm this spring during his first days on the job.

Coaches are prohibited from specifically mentioning recruits by name until they sign on the dotted line. This prevents people from using a press conference pulpit to recruit players. This rule on public comments also applies to social media, and Mo Williams made a misstep earlier this spring.

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, sent out a reminder to folks on where they could watch his April 28 commitment. Williams responded, prompting many to believe that Kentucky had a chance to seal the deal. That was not the case. Stokes committed to Kansas a few hours later.

Williams had only been at Kentucky for a few weeks, but he was previously the head coach at Jackson State. Pleading ignorance was not applicable.

Williams deleted the Tweet and Kentucky reported the Level III violation to the NCAA. The Herald-Leader’s Jon Hale obtained a copy of the rules violation report, which states the assistant coach mistakenly believed coaches were allowed to reply to recruits’ social media posts. The names of Williams, Stokes, and Kansas were all redacted from the report, but we all know who and what they’re talking about.

In addition to self-reporting the NCAA rule violation, Kentucky placed a 45-day ban on in-person contact with Stokes, which did not apply because he signed with Kansas. If Stokes, for some strange reason, requested a release from his NLI, Kentucky coaches would have a 14-day ban on communicating with him and recruiting him off campus. In addition to the minor punishments, the NCAA gave the Kentucky coaching staff a one-week timeout, prohibiting any written or digital correspondence with any recruits.

This is another reminder that Kentucky’s pursuit of Tyran Stokes was an embarrassing disaster. Fortunately, a few transfer portal additions injected some much-needed optimism into the fanbase and allowed Big Blue Nation to move on. The sooner we forget about that mess, the better.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered directly to your inbox.