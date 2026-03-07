WATCH: Kentucky's Senior Day Ceremony

It’s one of the best traditions in Kentucky Basketball: Senior Day. Before tipoff of the Florida game, Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Walker Horn, and Zach Tow got to walk through the hoops at Rupp Arena to a standing ovation.

Watch below as each senior gets their moment at center court, along with hugs from Mark and Lee Anne Pope and their families, followed by the always emotional performance of “My Old Kentucky Home.” Given how the first half is going, it may be the highlight of the day.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.