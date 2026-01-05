Skip to main content
Kentucky Set to Host Auburn OT Xavier Chaplin for a Visit

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck34 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin has been on Kentucky’s radar since the portal opened, but things have been held up. Sources tell KSR that Chaplin finally entered the portal on Monday. Now, Kentucky is moving quickly.

Sources tell KSR+ that Kentucky is expected to meet with people close to Chaplin on Monday night. Chaplin is expected on campus on Tuesday.

The left tackle began his career at Virginia Tech. In his first season as a starter, he earned Third Team All-American honors from College Football News. The following year, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection. He transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season and started all 13 games at left tackle. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

Jan 5
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312

Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

