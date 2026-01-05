Kentucky Set to Host Auburn OT Xavier Chaplin for a Visit
Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin has been on Kentucky’s radar since the portal opened, but things have been held up. Sources tell KSR that Chaplin finally entered the portal on Monday. Now, Kentucky is moving quickly.
Sources tell KSR+ that Kentucky is expected to meet with people close to Chaplin on Monday night. Chaplin is expected on campus on Tuesday.
The left tackle began his career at Virginia Tech. In his first season as a starter, he earned Third Team All-American honors from College Football News. The following year, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection. He transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season and started all 13 games at left tackle. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Jan. 2
–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas
Jan. 3
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186
Jan 5
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312
Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190
Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Date TBD
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
