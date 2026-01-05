Kentucky Set to Host Auburn OT Xavier Chaplin for a Visit

Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin has been on Kentucky’s radar since the portal opened, but things have been held up. Sources tell KSR that Chaplin finally entered the portal on Monday. Now, Kentucky is moving quickly.

Sources tell KSR+ that Kentucky is expected to meet with people close to Chaplin on Monday night. Chaplin is expected on campus on Tuesday.

The left tackle began his career at Virginia Tech. In his first season as a starter, he earned Third Team All-American honors from College Football News. The following year, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection. He transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season and started all 13 games at left tackle. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Jan. 2

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5 Visitors

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

Jan 5

Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312

Jan 6

Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7 Visitors

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241