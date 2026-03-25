2026 4-Star PG Mason Williams Set to Visit Kentucky
Kentucky has a new visitor set to arrive on campus. 2026 four-star point guard Mason Williams is set to take an officail visit to Kentucky on Wednesday, March 25.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard from Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Madison, MS) decommitted from Jackson State in December. He is the son of former NBA point guard Mo Williams.
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Williams is ranked as the No. 19 point guard and the No. 124 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 16 point guard and the No. 124 overall player in the 2026 class.
Williams holds offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Jackson State, Memphis, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Washington, and Texas Tech.
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