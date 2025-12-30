Kentucky set to hire Chad Wilt as a linebackers coach

Add another name to Will Stein’s growing staff of general managers, assistant coaches, analysts and everything in between to begin his first offseason at Kentucky.

Up next? Chad Wilt, formerly of Michigan State, Indiana and Minnesota, among other stops dating back to 2001. The 47-year-old will work with the linebackers in Lexington, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

He was the co-special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach at Michigan State from 2024-25. Before that, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana from 2022-23. The Pennsylvania native was also the defensive line coach at Liberty (2006-08), Virginia (2009), Richmond (2010), Ball State (2011-13), Maryland (2014-15), Army (2016-18), Cincinnati (2019) and Minnesota (2020-21).

The connection to know: those stops at Ball State and Army, where he teamed up with new Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Now, they’re reuniting again in Lexington on Stein’s debut staff.

Kentucky is expected to hire Chad Wilt as a linebackers coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Most recently worked at Michigan State, Indiana and Minnesota. Has coached six future NFL draft picks. Previously worked with new Kentucky DC Jay Bateman at Army and Ball State. pic.twitter.com/wZTItwYmFM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 30, 2025

Wilt has coached six draft picks at Minnesota (Boye Mafe), Maryland (Darius Kilgo, Yannick Ngakoue, Quinton Jefferson) and Ball State (Jonathan Newsome) to go with four All-American selections and 13 First-Team All-Conference nods.

As a player himself, he was a four-year letterwinner (1996-99) as a defensive end at Taylor University.

“Chad Wilt is a proven defensive coach who has mentored and developed multiple all-conference and NFL players,” former MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said of the newest Kentucky staffer.

Now it’s time for him to help feed some studs as a Wildcat.

2026 Kentucky Confirmed Position Coaches

Joe Sloan: Offensive Coordinator

Jay Bateman: Defensive Coordinator

Cutter Leftwich: Offensive Line

Kolby Smith: Running Backs

Joe Price III: Wide Receivers

Josh Christian-Young: Safeties

Anwar Stewart: Defensive Line

Tony Washington Jr: Pass Rushers

Allen Brown: Cornerbacks

2026 Kentucky Analysts