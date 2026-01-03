Kentucky Sets Visit With Gardner-Webb EDGE Transfer Antonio O'Berry
The transfer visits continue to get set for Kentucky football. Gardner-Webb EDGE transfer Antonio O’Berry is the latest player to set a visit to UK.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound EDGE will take an official visit to Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 3, his rep, Kyle Logan of Delta Sports Group, tells KSR+. O’Berry took a visit to Ohio State on Friday. He’s also set to visit West Virginia, and is in the process of setting visits to Miami and Georgia Tech.
O’Berry finished the 2025 season with 52 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He had seven pass breakups and two forced fumble recoveries, earning All-OVC-Big South First Team honors.
Transfer Portal Players Planning to Visit
Jan. 2
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280 (Jan. 3)
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Jan. 7
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas, 6-6, 370
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boireau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
