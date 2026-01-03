Kentucky Sets Visit With Gardner-Webb EDGE Transfer Antonio O'Berry

The transfer visits continue to get set for Kentucky football. Gardner-Webb EDGE transfer Antonio O’Berry is the latest player to set a visit to UK.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound EDGE will take an official visit to Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 3, his rep, Kyle Logan of Delta Sports Group, tells KSR+. O’Berry took a visit to Ohio State on Friday. He’s also set to visit West Virginia, and is in the process of setting visits to Miami and Georgia Tech.

O’Berry finished the 2025 season with 52 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He had seven pass breakups and two forced fumble recoveries, earning All-OVC-Big South First Team honors.

Transfer Portal Players Planning to Visit

Jan. 2

Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335

Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Jan. 3

Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280 (Jan. 3)

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas, 6-6, 370

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boireau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241