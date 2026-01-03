Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky Sets Visit with Oklahoma DL Transfer Markus Strong

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck32 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Kentucky has set another transfer portal visit for this weekend. Oklahoma defensive line transfer Markus Strong is set to visit Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman will take an official visit to Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 4, his agent, Chris Rogers of Legacy Sports, tells KSR. Strong also has a visit planned to Arkansas.

Strong is also eying trips to Clemson and Oklahoma State. Last season, Strong amassed eight total tackles and one sack. During his three seasons with the Sooners, he accumulated 11 total tackles and three sacks. Strong has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2 Visitors
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

Jan. 4
Marcus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-02