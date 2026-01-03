Kentucky Sets Visit with Oklahoma DL Transfer Markus Strong

Kentucky has set another transfer portal visit for this weekend. Oklahoma defensive line transfer Markus Strong is set to visit Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman will take an official visit to Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 4, his agent, Chris Rogers of Legacy Sports, tells KSR. Strong also has a visit planned to Arkansas.

Strong is also eying trips to Clemson and Oklahoma State. Last season, Strong amassed eight total tackles and one sack. During his three seasons with the Sooners, he accumulated 11 total tackles and three sacks. Strong has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2 Visitors

–Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350

–Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

–Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Jan. 3

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

Jan. 4

–Marcus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Date TBD

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)

Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Jan. 4-5 Visitors

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7 Visitors

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250