Kentucky Sets Visit with Oklahoma DL Transfer Markus Strong
Kentucky has set another transfer portal visit for this weekend. Oklahoma defensive line transfer Markus Strong is set to visit Kentucky.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman will take an official visit to Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 4, his agent, Chris Rogers of Legacy Sports, tells KSR. Strong also has a visit planned to Arkansas.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Day 1 Portal Recap
Visitors, Big Names, and More!
- 2Hot
Sam Leavitt
will visit Kentucky
- 3New
Sam Leavitt Bio Blast
Learn about UK's top QB target
- 4Breaking
Healthy Cats
UK has full roster vs. Bama
- 5New
Staff Predictions
for UK vs. Alabama
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Strong is also eying trips to Clemson and Oklahoma State. Last season, Strong amassed eight total tackles and one sack. During his three seasons with the Sooners, he accumulated 11 total tackles and three sacks. Strong has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors
Jan. 2 Visitors
–Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-7, 350
–Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
–Ory Williams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-8, 335
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Jan. 3
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Jan. 4
–Marcus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Date TBD
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205 (TBD)
Khalil Poteat, Defensive Lineman, Temple, 6-5, 280
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
Jan. 4-5 Visitors
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Jan. 7 Visitors
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard