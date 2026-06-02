Kentucky Assistant Mo Williams Watching Several Recruits in Mexico with Team USA for the FIBA U18 Americup
The 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team is in Domo de la Feria, Leon, Mexico, for the FIBA Americup. Kentucky assistant Mo Williams is in attendance to check on some top recruits in the 2027 class.
The USA Basketball U18 National Team features several 2027 prospects with Kentucky offers. Those include Adan Diggs, Darius Wabbington, and Demarcus Henry.
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Diggs, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, recently reclassified into the 2027 class and earned a Kentucky offer. Wabbington, a 6-foot-11 center from Arizona, and 6-foot-7 forward from Charlotte, NC, also both earned offers after the first live period in May.
Some former Kentucky targets are also playing for the USA U18 team. Those include Bruce Branch III (BYU), Tay Kinney (Kansas), and Ethan Taylor (Michigan State).
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