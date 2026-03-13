Kentucky showed resiliency throughout SEC Tournament run: 'We didn't stop fighting.'

Time and time again this season, Kentucky has found ways to overcome adversity. It hasn’t always resulted in wins, and some blowout losses have certainly been sprinkled in there, but it has resulted in bounce-back performances when the fanbase least expects it.

The Wildcats ultimately couldn’t get the job done in Nashville, losing in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Florida, a potential one-seed in the NCAA Tournament and arguably the hottest team in the country right now. But much like we saw last weekend in Rupp Arena, Kentucky didn’t roll over and let the Gators win by 20-plus. The final score was 71-63 in favor of UF. Neither team played particularly well, but a +21 advantage on the glass tipped the game in Florida’s favor. After trailing by as many as 17 points with 13 minutes left in the second half, Kentucky cut it down to five with under a minute to go.

“We didn’t stop fighting,” Sophomore wing Kam Williams said postgame. “I feel like we never really stop fighting, regardless of who we play. They had the lead. We had a lot of games where we are down by a lot, and then we come back, so we never give up until the final buzzer, and I’m proud of the team for keeping going as much as possible.”

“I think that this game kind of showed that we were super resilient,” Sophomore guard Trent Noah added. “They made a big run in the first half. We kind of swung back, punched back. But I think that we already knew that coming in. I mean, Florida’s a really good team, but I think we have a really good team in this locker room, so we’ll be ready to go next week.”

Moral victories aren’t accepted among the Big Blue Nation. That’s not what this is about, though. Kentucky just doesn’t have the talent (a separate conversation on its own) to compete with a team like Florida, something made perfectly clear by the ‘Cats trailing all 120 minutes across the three matchups this season. This is about a team finding moments in time to play above its limitations and give itself a chance.

To be successful in the Big Dance, resiliency is necessary. It was just a day ago that Kentucky blew a 16-point lead to Missouri before finding a way to get across the finish line with a victory. Those experiences can help a team in March.

“As a team, there’s a lot of good that came out of this week,” freshman center Malachi Moreno said. “We didn’t quit in any game that we played, and we always played until the final buzzer.”

To win a game or two (or three or four) in the NCAA Tournament that starts next week, Kentucky will need to remain resilient after Friday’s loss. A seven-seed feels likely at this point. The first-round game is the only one where they’ll be guaranteed to be a higher seed than the opponent. There could be moments where hope feels lost, much like it has in regular-season games against Tennessee (twice), LSU, Mississippi State, St. John’s, etc. — games that Kentucky ended up winning. There is evidence to suggest it won’t be completely gone.

Preseason expectations have clearly not been met, and the talent level (marred by injuries) has not been up to Kentucky standards, but this group has proven it can dig deep and embrace a challenge.