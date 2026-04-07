Kentucky Showing Interest in Oregon PF Kwame Evans Jr.

Oregon power forward Kwame Evans Jr. is a new name to watch for Kentucky. With the portal set to open on Tuesday, Evans tells KSR that Kentucky has been in contact with his representation.

The 6-foot-10 junior has spent all three years of his career at Oregon. This past season, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, recording four double-doubles. He is also expected to test the NBA Draft waters.

Evans tells KSR+ that he has not yet set a Zoom meeting or campus visit with Kentucky. Evans, a native of Baltimore, was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2022 class coming out of high school. Kentucky was a school involved in his recruitment in high school under John Calipari.

Evans is the No. 4 power forward and the No. 19 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Evans as the No. 3 power forward and the No. 17 overall player in the portal.

The transfer portal opens on Tuesday, April 7. The dead period runs until Friday. After Friday, transfer prospects will be able to take on-campus visits.





