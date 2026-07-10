Kentucky signee Matt Ponatoski is in 'gray area' entering MLB Draft

Fall camp is just a few weeks away for the Kentucky football program. Will four-star quarterback signee Matt Ponatoski be at that first practice on the fields outside of the Joe Craft Football Facility? We will get our final answer soon.

The 2026 MLB Draft takes place this weekend in Philadelphia ahead of the All-State festivities. The first four rounds will occur on Saturday before rounds five-20 happen on Sunday. Ponatoski is expected to hear his name called at some point on Sunday. Will the Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller quarterback/pitcher sign with an MLB franchise or enroll at Kentucky? It’s all complicated.

The two-sport standout opened up on his currently dilemma with WLWT’s Jaron May on Thursday.

Matt Ponatoski is expected to be drafted straight out of high school this weekend — joining Moeller legends like Ken Griffey Jr and Buddy Bell.



The decision: Major League Baseball or baseball and football at Kentucky@WLWT | @LetsGoBigMoe @BigMoeBaseball @mattponatoski pic.twitter.com/ZygayHaAhv — Jaron May (@jaron_may) July 9, 2026

“It’s kind of in that gray area right now where you know you’re going to have to make a really hard decision,” Ponatoski said.

“The hard decisions I’ve made my whole life are going to set me up to make a hard decision when it comes to the draft or college.”

Matt Ponatoski recently told Over Slot Baseball that he wants to be “a professional baseball player as fast as possible” and that’s where his heart has been. Ponatoski then stressed his love for both sports in the interview with WLWT. No final decision has been made yet but we will get an answer one way or another soon.

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. MLB’s signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. The negotiating window is just over two weeks long.

The time for a final decision has arrive. Will Matt Ponatoski be playing quarterback during Kentucky’s fall camp in August or be logging innings as a pitcher in a minor league farm system somewhere? We’ll find out soon.

Pump It Up: MLB Draft Preview

To kickoff the draft festivities, Pump It Up returned to KSR’s YouTube channel and the Big Blue Nation’s favorite podcast feeds this week. Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry joined yours truly to recap Kentucky’s transfer portal haul and analyze what is on the line this weekend at the draft. How this all develops will determine UK’s ceiling and floor on the diamond next spring.

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