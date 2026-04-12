Kentucky signees Maddyn Greenway and Savvy Swords put on a show in Nike Hoop Summit

What a night it was for Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats on the world stage, folks. In fact, it couldn’t have gone better for the women’s program with not one, but two signees participating in the Nike Hoop Summit out in Portland — one for the United States in Maddyn Greenway, one for the World Select Team in Savvy Swords.

They are consensus top-20 prospects in the country and looked every bit of it in the prestigious event, combining for 25 points as one of the bigger talking points of the game as a duo.

Generally speaking, it was a 104-77 victory for the USA Women in a game that wasn’t competitive. There was just too much talent there for the World Select to keep up, but Swords sure wasn’t affected by it individually. She finished with 14 points on 4-15 shooting and 2-6 from three with three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 26 minutes. The efficiency wasn’t there, but the 6-1 combo guard passed the eye test and carried herself like the No. 10 recruit in the country.

The bigger story, however, was Greenway and her impact on winning for USA, finishing with 11 points on 4-9 shooting and 3-5 from three while adding four steals and two assists in 21 minutes. The announcers couldn’t stop raving about the future Wildcat, starting with her accolade-filled high school career with 5,000 points as a multi-spot athlete with soccer and track & field success to go with her hooping dominance.

Scoop & score to tip things off here at the @nikehoopsummit. @maddyngreenway 🤌😍 pic.twitter.com/41KxlkhX0Q — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) April 11, 2026

“She’s a scoring machine, but she also sees the floor so well,” announcer Edona Thaqi said of Greenway on the broadcast.

The 5-8 point guard is a gnat on defense and a sniper from the perimeter on offense. That’s why she’s ranked No. 9 in the country and No. 2 at her position, looking the part in Portland.

Thing of beauty. 🙇‍♀️@maddyngreenway with the 3, followed by @SavvySwords with the drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/Pea4zJ33LE — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) April 12, 2026

The future Wildcats were highlighted to wrap up the game for their combined production and the feeling of excitement Big Blue Nation should have ahead of their respective careers in Lexington.

Not too shabby for the pair of five-stars, ready to step in as day-one standouts in Lexington later this year under Kenny Brooks.