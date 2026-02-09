Kentucky slides in AP Poll after one-point loss to Vanderbilt

For the most part, this week in women’s college basketball was pretty tame. However, we did get a couple of poll-moving results. South Carolina beat Tennessee by 43, handing the Lady Vols their worse loss in program history. UCLA took down Michigan in a close game on the road, Texas A&M got a solid win over Alabama, Colorado upset TCU and of course, Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt by one on Thursday.

The loss moved Kentucky back two spots in the latest AP Poll. After coming in at No. 16 last week, the Cats are now the No. 18 team in the country.

Kentucky takes on Texas later tonight, and the Longhorns will enter the game ranked No. 4. The Cats will be looking for their third top five win of the year as a result. In total, there are nine SEC teams featured in the top 25, with four in the top six.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 9)

UConn UCLA South Carolina Texas Vanderbilt LSU Michigan Ohio State Louisville Oklahoma Duke Baylor Michigan State Ole Miss Iowa Texas Tech TCU Kentucky West Virginia Maryland North Carolina Tennessee Alabama Princeton Washington

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa St. 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, N Dakota St 1.

