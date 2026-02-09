Kentucky slides in AP Poll after one-point loss to Vanderbilt
For the most part, this week in women’s college basketball was pretty tame. However, we did get a couple of poll-moving results. South Carolina beat Tennessee by 43, handing the Lady Vols their worse loss in program history. UCLA took down Michigan in a close game on the road, Texas A&M got a solid win over Alabama, Colorado upset TCU and of course, Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt by one on Thursday.
The loss moved Kentucky back two spots in the latest AP Poll. After coming in at No. 16 last week, the Cats are now the No. 18 team in the country.
Kentucky takes on Texas later tonight, and the Longhorns will enter the game ranked No. 4. The Cats will be looking for their third top five win of the year as a result. In total, there are nine SEC teams featured in the top 25, with four in the top six.
Top 10
- 1Trending
UK 74, Tennessee 71
Cats comeback to sweep the Vols!
- 2New
Super Bowl ad
Will Stein and an all-time UK FB highlight reel
- 3Hot
'96 team
mobbed Pope after win
- 4Hot
"Bad mother****er"
Chandler is Captain Clutch
- 5Hot
"Tunnel of Doom"
is making Kentucky more physical.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 9)
- UConn
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- LSU
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- Baylor
- Michigan State
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Princeton
- Washington
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 42, Rhode Island 29, Georgia 23, Iowa St. 17, Illinois 6, Richmond 5, NC State 5, Fairfield 4, N Dakota St 1.
Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard