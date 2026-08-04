Kentucky slips in ESPN's latest 'Way-Too-Early Top 25' rankings

The men’s college basketball rosters we see today could very well look much different come the start of the season, but for now, Kentucky remains a preseason top 20 squad.

On Monday, ESPN updated its Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings going into the upcoming 2026-27 season. After checking in at No. 17 in the previous update in early July, Kentucky slipped a couple of spots to No. 19. Missouri moved ahead of UK from No. 21 to No. 18, with Miami also leapfrogging the Wildcats from No. 18 to No. 17.

Here’s what ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, who also rattled off key non-conference games for all top 25 teams, wrote about Kentucky.

“Mark Pope should have a better handle on his roster after a month, just in time for a trip to Charlottesville to face an experienced Virginia group,” Borzello said. “Chief among the storylines to monitor will be how the dual-point guard attack of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins is developing, while the All-American candidacy of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic — the best player in this past transfer portal — will have a month’s worth of data points.”

Interestingly enough, Borzello went with Virginia (Dec. 2) as Kentucky’s key non-conference matchup. He opted for the Cavaliers over the likes of Kansas (No. 22), Indiana (Next Five), Louisville (No. 12), and North Carolina (Next Five). Borzello has UVA sitting at 13th in his way-too-early rankings. However, he did list Louisville’s key non-conference game as the one against Kentucky on Dec. 12 inside Rupp Arena.

While rosters haven’t changed too much over the last month, there was still plenty of movement in Borzello’s fresh update. Texas was pushed up from No. 7 to No. 4 following the reclass decision of five-star forward Marcus Spears Jr., while Michigan slid down from No. 5 to No. 8 following its head coaching switch.

St. John’s saw the biggest drop (down seven spots) in the wake of Donnie Freeman’s season-ending injury, while Florida remains at No. 1 following the addition of former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who was recently allowed an extra year of eligibility due to the class-wide preliminary injunction granted on July 31. UCLA (from unranked to No. 20) and Gonzaga (down six spots to No. 25) were other notable movers in this update.

All in all, Kentucky’s 2026-27 schedule is shaping up to be a challenging one. Going off ESPN’s rankings, the ‘Cats will play a total of 14 games against teams either ranked in the top 25 or considered among the next five group. Eight SEC teams make up ESPN’s preseason Top 25.

ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings (Aug. 3)

Florida Duke Illinois Texas (+3) UConn (-1) Tennessee Arizona (+3) Michigan (-3) Michigan State Arkansas (+1) Southern California (+1) Louisville (+1) Virginia (+1) Alabama (+1) St. John’s (-7) Houston Miami (+1) Missouri (+3) Kentucky (-2) UCLA (NR) Vanderbilt (-1) Kansas (+1) Nebraska (-1) Iowa State Gonzaga (-6)

Next Five: Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue, St. Louis, Indiana