Kentucky softball knocked out of SEC Tournament in walk-off fashion

Kentucky softball‘s 2026 season came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday afternoon.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the (15) Wildcats recorded a poorly timed error at first base that led to (10) Mississippi State stealing a 4-3 victory in the first round of the SEC Tournament. A rough season for Rachel Lawson’s program has finally come to an end on the back of a 24-game conference losing streak. Kentucky finished with a 26-29 overall record, its first losing campaign since Lawson’s debut season in 2008.

Despite hosting this year’s tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington (the last-ever on-campus edition of this event), the ‘Cats couldn’t manage to continue playing in front of the home fans. Kentucky, which came in as the tournament’s lowest seed, even led 3-1 going into the bottom of the final inning before a couple of errors got in the way.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State advances to Wednesday’s second round. The Bulldogs will face (7) Arkansas back inside John Cropp Stadium at 2:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

MORE COWBELL IN LEXINGTON 🔔@HailStateSB WALKS OFF KENTUCKY TO ADVANCE IN THE SEC TOURNAMENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EQmRToo61V — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 5, 2026

Kentucky was in position to win this game, too. The Wildcats opened it up by loading the bases in the top of the first inning, but failed to bring in a single run. Even still, senior catcher Karissa Hamilton found ways to get her squad on the board. She drilled a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning that tied the game at 1-1. A couple of innings later, she went yard again, this one a two-run shot that gave the ‘Cats a 3-1 edge.

On the mound, senior pitcher Sarah Haendiges was in a groove for most of the afternoon. She finished with eight strikeouts and five hits in her 6.1 innings pitched for the ‘Cats, walking just two batters along the way. But a fielding error at second base in the bottom of the final inning was followed up by the key error at first base, which ultimately cost Haendiges and Kentucky a postseason victory. It was Mississippi State’s first walk-off win in the SEC Tournament since 1998.

Lawson, now in her 19th season as head coach, is Kentucky’s all-time wins leader with 651 and had the program rolling for several years, including a College World Series appearance in 2014, but the Wildcats have not made the NCAA Tournament Super Regional since 2021. This was UK’s fourth straight season with a losing conference record.