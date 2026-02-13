Kentucky softball picks up first ranked win of the season

Despite being picked to finish last in a loaded SEC, Kentucky softball is off to a solid start in 2026.

After picking up its first ranked win of the season on Thursday night out in California, the Wildcats will have the chance to earn a second on Friday night. Kentucky knocked off No. 13 Stanford 11-7 to close out the opening day of the Stanford Invitational less than 24 hours ago.

It was a bounce-back performance from Rachel Lawson’s squad, which came up short in the first of two games on Thursday, falling 6-2 to Cal State Fullerton to open the event. Kentucky will look to take down Stanford again when the two teams collide in the rematch late Friday night (10:30 p.m. ET).

Through eight games, Kentucky is sitting on a 6-2 record. The ‘Cats opened the season at the San Diego State Season Kickoff last weekend with three straight wins over Miami (OH) and Loyola-Chicago (twice), the third game coming as a 7-0 shutout, which featured a no-hitter from Hailey Nutter in her first career college start. The Texas native struck out 14 Loyola-Chicago batters (the most by a UK pitcher since 2023) in the process, allowing just one base runner off an error by the Wildcat infield that actually spoiled her perfect game.

San Diego State would hand UK its second loss by a score of 4-3 later that same day, but on Sunday, Nutter returned to throw a complete game shutout in an 8-0, five-inning win over Minnesota to close out the event. She was later named SEC Freshman of the Week for her performances. Across those two wins, she struck out 22 batters without giving up a single walk.

Nutter had plenty of help from the offense, too. Against the Golden Gophers, eight of UK’s nine players in the starting lineup recorded a hit, fueled by a three-run homer by freshman Maddy Anson in the top of the second inning.

Still playing on the West Coast, Kentucky continued its hot streak on Tuesday by picking up a 10-2 win in five innings over UC Santa Barbara. Emory Donaldson logged her first career home run en route to a 3-3 day at the plate in the victory. UK then made the short trip up the coastline to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational, where they’ve been ever since. The ‘Cats will have a shot at two more ranked wins over the next 24 hours, too.

Following Friday night’s rematch with Stanford, Kentucky will close out the invitational on Saturday (3:00 p.m. ET) against No. 15 Oregon before finally returning to the Bluegrass State.