Kentucky softball set to host final on-campus SEC Tournament this week

John Cropp Stadium will be the host site this week for the last-ever on-campus SEC Softball Tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter as the 15-seed, the lowest-seeded team in the single-elimination event after posting an overall record of 26-28, including a 1-23 mark in the SEC, in 2026. Rachel Lawson’s crew won their very first game of the SEC schedule, taking down Auburn 8-3 at home back all the way on March 6, before going on to lose the following 23 conference matchups.

Entering as the bottom seed, Kentucky will take on 10-seed Mississippi State in the first round on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The winner faces 7-seed Arkansas in the second round on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

John Cropp Stadium has recently undergone some renovations in preparation for the SEC Tournament, too. The area has seen upgrades to sidewalks, stairs, stadium lighting, the indoor pavilion, the press box, and concessions, among other minor upgrades. The video boards have also received software upgrades. The foul poles have been moved slightly to prevent any potential rules issues.

⚠️ Important SEC Tourney Info!⚠️



🚗 Make sure you're firmiliar with parking options. Arrive early and have a parking plan!



👜 The clear bag policy is in effect for the championship



☂️ Yes, we have access to a weather map. We know. Be ready for it!



🎟 https://t.co/BdCei05avt pic.twitter.com/rZDzf4XfXk — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) May 4, 2026

Tickets for this week’s tournament are available through Ticketmaster. UK is providing a shuttle with four pick-up/drop-off points for those parking near Kroger Field. Parking is first-come, first-served. See the post above for more information on parking and UK’s clear-bag policy.

Beginning next year, the conference’s annual postseason tournament will move to off-campus locations for the first time since 2004. From 2027-2030, the SEC Softball Tournament will be held at Toyota Field — home of Minor League Baseball’s Rocket City Trash Pandas — in Madison, Alabama. But Lexington will have one final opportunity to provide the on-campus feel. We’ll be hoping for good weather throughout the week.

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