Kentucky softball took down Louisville in extra innings

It’s been a down season for Kentucky softball, but Rachel Lawson’s crew still found a way to break records against their top rival.

On Wednesday night in Louisville, the Wildcats racked up a program-record 25 hits en route to a 12-8, 10-inning victory over the No. 25 Cardinals. Kentucky found itself in an early 7-2 hole after two innings, but slowly clawed back to extend the game before pouring in four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pull off the upset.

Kentucky’s 25 hits were a few more than the school’s previous record of 22, which was set back in 2022 against UC Santa Barbara. This was Louisville’s first loss of the season out of 23 attempts when leading going into the sixth inning.

Senior pitcher Sarah Haendiges was on the mound for the final 3.2 innings, allowing just three hits in the process to close out the win for the Wildcats. It marked her 11th win of the season. Freshman Alexa Riddel was the one who pushed the game into extras, smacking a solo home run to center field in the seventh inning.

It’s no secret that the 2026 campaign has not gone as hoped for Kentucky softball. Granted, the Wildcats were projected to finish last in the SEC going into the season, but UK is currently 1-20 against conference foes this season (last in the standings) with one more series still to go before the SEC Tournament begins in early May, which will be held at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Kentucky is now sitting on a 26-25 record after going into SEC play 18-4. No. 4 Texas comes to town this weekend to close out the regular season, including Saturday’s Senior Day ceremony. Maddy Clark, Karissa Hamilton, Ella Emmert, and Haendiges will all be honored before the game. Below is this weekend’s schedule at John Cropp.

Friday: 6:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network

6:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network Saturday: 2:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+

2:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+ Sunday: 1:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+

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