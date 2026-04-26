Kentucky avoids sweep against South Carolina thanks to some late offensive fireworks in 9-5 win

Kentucky baseball has not won an SEC series since opening play with a home sweep against Alabama. The Bat Cats dropped a sixth consecutive series with consecutive losses to start the weekend against South Carolina. With a winless Sunday record since that Alabama series, things looked bleak for the Bat Cats.

Somehow this team found away.

Kentucky avoided the dreaded sweep on Sunday with a 9-5 victory that included a five-run explosion in the late innings and 4.1 scoreless innings from a maligned bullpen. UK got off the mat in a big way on Sunday to improve to 3-5 in Quad 2 games with a winning record (5-4) in Quad 1. This team is scratching and clawing for an at-large bid but will enter the final three weeks in solid position.

Nick Mingione‘s squad had to avoid a sweep. They did just that in a gut-check win on Sunday afternoon.

BOX SCORE: Kentucky 9, South Carolina 5

Madness in the 8th inning

Kentucky jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead on Sunday. Jayce Tharnish started the party with a leadoff home run. That lead would vanish in the middle innings after South Carolina plated two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth. Kentucky couldn’t get anything going at the plate after Ryan Mullan and Jack Sams settled the game with seven outs.

That scoring drought would come to an end in the eighth inning. It was an absolute electric factory for the Bat Cats. This is what happened.

Ethan Hindle hit by pitch

hit by pitch Scott Campbell Jr. sac bunt, Hindle advances to second

sac bunt, Hindle advances to second Braxton Van Cleave RBI single

RBI single Ryan Schwartz strikeout

strikeout Braxton Van Cleave stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher, scored on a throwing error by center fielder

stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher, scored on a throwing error by center fielder Caeden Cloud solo home run

solo home run Tagger Tyson fly ball out to left field

Anarchy? Madness? Pure chaos? Pretty much just college baseball on a Sunday. Kentucky’s offensive blueprint was on full display in this frame. Kentucky bunted, played small ball, put constant pressure on the defense, and delivered an unexpected home run. This is what it is supposed to look like. The party even continued after a single by Jayce Tharnish and a bunt single by Tyler Bell, and a sac bunt by Luke Lawrence was followed up by a two-run double from Ethan Hindle in the ninth inning.

When Kentucky is scoring runs in bunches, it typically looks like what UK did in the eighth inning. This time the production came in one of the biggest spots of the season. The Bat Cats couldn’t afford to be swept. This team avoided the sweep with some clutch offense in the late innings.

Connor Mattison starts hot

Kentucky’s pitching staff was short-handed this weekend after Nate Harris missed a second consecutive start. The Wildcats were asking Connor Mattison to make another start and needed a good performance after a bullpen game on Saturday.

The Grand Canyon transfer started fast.

Mattison retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Mattison returned in the fifth inning and seemingly worked himself out of a jam until a fielding error from left fielder Scott Campbell Jr. turned into two unearned runs from South Carolina. The starter gave UK another chance to win.

Things got away from the Bat Cats at the end of each start for Mattison, but the original long relief pitcher gave UK some important innings again. That put the team in position to win the game on Sunday.

On Deck

Kentucky (27-15, 9-12) does not have a midweek game on the schedule this upcoming week. The Bat Cats will return home for a three-game series next weekend. It will be a big one in SEC play.

Wins on the resume are needed. Kentucky has slipped to No. 38 in RPI. The Bat Cats could use some quality marks on the team sheet. They will get an opportunity to add those in the penultimate home series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Tennessee is coming to town. This is setting up to be a very important series as Kentucky tries to play itself off the NCAA Tournament bubble.