Kentucky faces critical South Carolina series after five consecutive SEC losses

Kentucky (26-13, 8-10) has lost five consecutive SEC series. The Bat Cats had a chance to win all of those but came up short in each rubber match game. Three of those defeats came on the road to Ole Miss, LSU, and Auburn. Then there were two tough losses at home against Missouri and Vanderbilt. Another loss this weekend would feel disappointing.

The Bat Cats continue a four-game road trip with three games against a reeling South Carolina (20-22, 5-13) program that has already made a coaching change and is having a very long season. This team isn’t playing for much down the final stretch but they do have an opportunity to play spoiler. That could make the Gamecocks a dangerous opponent this weekend.

Nick Mingione‘s squad needs a series win. This is a big weekend.

What is the pitching plan?

Nate Harris popped up the SEC’s availability report this past weekend as questionable before the series against Vanderbilt started. The sophomore was later removed before showing up as unavailable on Sunday. That meant a weekend change needed to be made. Kentucky decided to double-down.

Ben Cleaver did not start for the first time this season. Starting closer Jack Bennett got his first start of the season on Saturday. The former starting pitcher at WKU struggled and did not make it out of the second inning on Saturday as control problems popped up. That ultimately led to a big early hole that Kentucky could not climb out of. Connor Mattison made his third start of the season after getting some previous mid-week work. The Grand Canyon transfer had a better start but allowed a two-run home run with UK holding a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. He would be quickly pulled after, but the Commodores plated six runs in the inning, and took control of the game. UK came storming back but lost a chance to win the game when Vanderbilt scored six runs again in the ninth inning after Oliver Boone gave the Bat Cats a clean seventh and eighth.

Kentucky could be back at the drawing board this weekend. The program announced that Jaxon Jelkin would start on Friday and Mattison would get another start on Sunday. What about Saturday? That is to be determined as we wait to see the status of Harris this weekend.

Bennett threw 35 pitches on Tuesday and will likely be unavailable to start this weekend. What happens if Harris can’t go? We’ll just have to wait and see. All eyes will be on this pitching staff again after a rough stretch.

Braxton Van Cleave has solidified a spot in this lineup

Braxton Van Cleave was a major recruiting win for the Kentucky baseball program in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Texas native missed his senior high school season, but was a top-300 recruit, and seen as one of the best prospects in the Lone Star State. D1 Baseball and Perfect Game each had Van Cleave as a top-100 freshman in the sport this season.

At 6-foot-3 and swinging from the left side, Van Cleave projects to have the tools to become a slugger who can produce extra-base hits consistently and become a top guy in the Kentucky lineup. This young player generates easy power. We hadn’t really seen that power until this weekend.

The true freshman earned four designated hitter starts against Vanderbilt and Louisville. Van Cleave finished the stretch hitting 5-16 with one double, two home runs, and seven RBI. Van Cleave reached base eight times and generated the best moment of the season with his two-out grand slam on Friday that gave Kentucky a walk-off win to start the weekend.

Kentucky needs more power. They need more production from the left side. That has come more into focus with Hudson Brown out of the lineup. Van Cleave is giving UK some needed thump in the middle of the order.

This is a Quad 2 series for Kentucky

Kentucky sits at No. 30 in RPI heading into the seventh SEC series of the season. That’s an 11-spot drop from last week. The Bat Cats own a 5-4 Quad 1 record. The non-conference RPI (No. 26) remains in a terrific spot. That has helped create a high floor resume, but there aren’t a ton of remaining chances to pickup big-time wins that can help UK climb seed lines.

This resume simply needs more wins in the first two columns. UK will get three swings this weekend.

Kentucky is 1-3 in Quad 2 games after the midweek loss to Louisville. There will be three Quad 2 games this weekend. South Carolina is No. 87 in RPI entering this weekend and 2-2 in Quad 2 games with a pair of home losses to Arkansas. This is a safe Quad 2 opportunity. The Cats will have an opportunity to add some quality marks to the resume this weekend.

Kentucky will be missing two starters again

Nate Harris has popped up on the availability report again. We will all be watching his status closely on Saturday. He’s not the only regular starter unavailable for this weekend.

Starting first baseman Hudson Brown will miss ninth consecutive game on Friday. Starting catcher Owen Jenkins will be out of the lineup for the 10th time in the last 12 games. UK must remain creative at catcher and first base in lineup management.

First baseman Beau Hollins started 42 games for South Carolina as a true freshman but has been out of the lineup for three weeks now. The sophomore is batting just .200 across 100 plate appearances. Jake McCoy started 14 games for the Gamecocks last season and has not pitched this year.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries heading into this series.

Bio Blast: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has made 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 College World Series appearances, and has won two national titles. The Gamecocks have one of the top baseball traditions in the SEC. Head coach Ray Tanner led this program to a ton of success that included consecutive national titles in 2010 and 2011. Unfortunately, the winning has not continued since Tanner stepped away to be the athletics director in Columbia from 2012-24.

South Carolina assistant coach Chad Holbrook took over after Tanner and led this program to a pair of super regional appearances over five seasons before firing him after the 2017 season. South Florida head coach Mark Kingston was then brought to Columbia. The Gamecocks made a pair of super regional appearances before dismissing Kingston after seven seasons.

South Carolina then hired former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri who had been out of college baseball for three seasons. Mainieri was hired before the Gamecocks could complete two SEC series in 2026 after a 6-24 conference record in 2025. Former Clemson head coach Monte Lee has stepped in as an interim. This is a proud program trying to find its way.

The Gamecocks have dropped 12 games at home this season and have been swept three times over six SEC series. This team is reeling.

Who To Watch For

— Will Craddock (1B | R/R | 6-3, 225): The in-state product has made a major splash in year one. Craddock is slashing .279/.373/.551 over 158 plate appearances with eight doubles, nine home runs, and 25 RBI. The young player hits leadoff against right-handed pitching and has been a real factor for South Carolina this season. Craddock is listed as probable after not playing in the midweek contest.

— Patrick Evans (2B | R/R | 6-3, 195): This junior college transfer has locked in a starting spot and is hitting at the top of the order. Evans has 20 extra-base hits this season and is slugging .507. with a team-high eight stolen bases. This is one of the most important bats in this lineup.

— Amp Phillips (RHP | 6-1, 180): This USC Upstate transfer leads this South Carolina pitching staff in innings (53.2), strikeouts (59), and is allowing just a .201 batting average. Phillips owns a 1.15 WHIP across 10 starts and recently threw an 8-inning shutout against Missouri. Phillips has also had long one-run performances against Florida and Arkansas. Phillips has been South Carolina’s Saturday starter and will be quite the challenge for this Kentucky lineup.

That's number nine for Amp! pic.twitter.com/OWYpvOTkig — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) April 11, 2026

— KJ Scobey (SS | S/R | 6-2, 200): After starting 56 games with seven doubles and eight home runs as a true freshman, Scobey is an important part of this team’s lineup again in 2026. Scobey leads the team in total bases (76), doubles (15), and RBI (26) with a .809 OPS. The switch hitter gives this team some pop in the middle of the lineup.

How To Watch: Kentucky at South Carolina

This three-game set in the SEC begins on Friday. A night game will be followed by two day games to close out the weekend at Founders Park. Each game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Date Opponent Venue Time Streaming April 24 (Friday) South Carolina Founders Park 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ April 25 (Saturday) South Carolina Founders Park 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ April 26 (Sunday) South Carolina Founders Park 3 p.m. ET ESPN+

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