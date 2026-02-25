WATCH: The top plays from Kentucky's ugly win over South Carolina

After every win, we post UK Sports Video’s highlights of the game. I have a hard time calling the basketball that took place in Colonial Life Arena tonight a highlight reel, so let’s go with “top plays” from Kentucky’s 72-63 victory over South Carolina. There were certainly some big ones.

Denzel Aberdeen’s threes in the first half were huge, giving Kentucky life after an incredibly slow start. After South Carolina tied the game at 28 early in the second half, Andrija Jelavic scored five straight. He finished with 11 points, his best game since Kentucky’s win at LSU last month. When South Carolina tied the game again, Mo Dioubate stepped up, scoring five straight of his own and helping the Cats take over inside. He was excellent tonight, finishing with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and 1 assist in 20 minutes. Dioubate led the team in plus/minus efficiency, at +16.

All of that said, I bet you can guess what the biggest play of the night was. When South Carolina made another run late in the game, Collin Chandler hit a three-pointer to push the lead back to seven with 1:51 to go. Chandler was mostly quiet tonight, coming off a rough performance at Auburn, but once again, he came through when the Cats needed him the most.

Otega Oweh usually dominates these highlight reels, but not tonight. Oweh struggled, shooting just 3-13 from the field to finish with eight points, five steals, four rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers in 37 minutes. The fact that Kentucky was able to win on an off night from its star is a testament to Aberdeen, Dioubate, Jelavic, Chandler, and the rest of the squad.

