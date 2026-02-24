LIVE BLOG: Kentucky at South Carolina

Kentucky has lost three straight games for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Tonight, the Cats can get back on track vs. a South Carolina team that has only won three conference games. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the big moments from Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena, a must-win game for the Cats (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

South Carolina beat Mississippi State on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Gamecocks are 12-15 (3-11 SEC) in Lamont Paris’ fourth season in Columbia. Paris is 2-1 vs. the Cats, but Kentucky won the last meeting, beating the Gamecocks 80-57 last season at Rupp Arena. South Carolina is led by Meechie Johnson, who returned to Columbia after a season at Ohio State. He averages 17.1 points per game. Kobe Knox, Kevin Knox’s little brother, is a senior for the Gamecocks, transferring in from South Florida. He averages 10.7 points per game and scored 17 on Saturday vs. the Bulldogs. South Carolina will be without one of its starters, Myles Stute, who popped up on the SEC Availability Report last night.

Kentucky’s a 7.5-point favorite. Will the Cats take care of business? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

KSR did not make the trip to Columbia. Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are live on YouTube anyway to preview the Cats vs. the Gamecocks.

By: Tyler Thompson Nothing new on the SEC Availability Report The final SEC Availability Report is out, with zero updates from last night. Myles Stute remains out for the Gamecocks. The 6’7″ senior has started 23 of 24 games for the Gamecocks this season, averaging 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. He’s struggled recently in SEC play, failing to score in South Carolina’s last two games.