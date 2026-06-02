Kentucky Spring Football Feature Coming to SEC Network

We are still 95 days away from Football Time in the Bluegrass. That’s the bad news. The good news is that you don’t have to wait that long to get another look at Will Stein‘s first Kentucky football team.

During spring practice, the UK Sports Video crew was rolling to see what Will Stein is cooking with the Wildcats. After spending some time in the editing room, the finished product is ready for Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Spring Football All-Access will debut on Wednesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

What exactly should you expect to see? This is the first time I can recall the UK Sports Video team producing an entire feature for the SEC Network. If you watched any of their work throughout spring practice, it’s clear that they know what they’re doing. Coaches were regularly mic’d up, illustrating the energy they’re bringing to the table. Nobody brought it quite like Joe Sloan, who asked for “Three claps and a Ric Flair!”

Juiceful is useful.



🎙️ Mic'd up inside practice with @CoachJoeSloan. pic.twitter.com/jeD0FfIcND — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 18, 2026

The coaches can only do so much. They aren’t the guys making plays on the field. Kenny Minchey has a knack for putting a football in the perfect place, and he did it often throughout the Wildcats’ 15 practices. We got a glimpse at some of his best throws. Hopefully, there’s more where that came from.

Kenny Minchey is threading the needle at Kentucky Spring Football Practice.



🎥 UKFootball | IG pic.twitter.com/K2MH8FBruV — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 30, 2026

The Kentucky Sports Radio crew and Big Blue Nation will be locked in when Kentucky Spring Football All-Access rolls out on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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