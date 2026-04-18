WATCH: Kentucky 2026 Spring Game Highlights

A new era of Kentucky football started unofficially on Saturday. For the first time in front of the Big Blue Nation, Will Stein showed what his version of Wildcat football will look like. There was a lot to unpack from Kroger Field on Saturday.

Kenny Minchey had some bright moments, Willie Rodriguez looked like a potential impact tight end, everyone got to see the rebuilt Big Blue Wall, Martels Carter Jr. was at tailback, and aggressive defensive play style showed up in Saturday’s action.

KSR has recapped the eventful day. There was plenty we learned from the press box on a wild weather day in the Commonwealth. But sometimes words just aren’t enough. The people need some video. KSR’s Steven Peake has the Big Blue Nation covered.

Come for the Minchey throws, stay for the shots of the crowd. There was a buzz in the air in and around the stadium this morning. The Kentucky football program has received a fresh start. Optimism remains very high both inside and outside the football building.

Kentucky Spring Game Highlights

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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